Anderson Lloyd assists Southern Response earthquake claimants who are eligible for additional compensation

New Zealand law firm Anderson Lloyd has launched a flat-fee service to work for people who have settled with Southern Response and who are now entitled to an additional payment. It is estimated that up to 3,000 homeowners may be entitled to additional compensation as Southern Response has underpaid earthquake damage settlements, with the average additional payment expected to be around $100,000.

With the government agreeing to a $2000.00 payment package for each eligible policyholder, Anderson Lloyd offers a flat service fee of $2500.00 (plus GST) to act on behalf of claimants to determine their eligibility and determine what their additional additional payments should be. No service fee will be charged if the claimant is found to be ineligible.

Simon Munro, partner at Anderson Lloyd, said the successful private settlement of other claims such as the Ross v Southern Response Earthquake Services Limited suit opens the door for others to pursue an additional payment.

“We encourage people to contact us if they settled with Southern Response, formerly AMI’s insurance company, prior to October 1, 2014 as they may be eligible for an additional payment on the settlement.”

Three sets of actions relevant to Southern Response settlements asserted that Southern Response withheld information from policyholders about the cost of earthquake damage treatment from their homes, such as professional fees and emergency fees for construction and design.

As a result, some policyholders will have settled their claims with less money than they are entitled to. The courts have determined that policyholders are worthy of these additional costs and we want to help them get what they are due,” Munro said.

Southern Response Policy holders are more likely to be eligible for an “extra” payment if they:

own or own a residential dwelling in Canterbury that has been insured through Southern Response (formerly AMI Insurance) under a ‘Premier House Cover’ or ‘Premier Rental Property Cover’ policy; file a claim or claims with Southern Response under the policy for damages to dwelling as a result of the 2010-2012 Canterbury earthquakes; received a Detailed Repair/Reconstruction Analysis (DRA) from the Southern Response that did not include an ‘office use’ section; You have not received a DRA that includes an Office Use section; entered into a settlement agreement with Southern Response prior to October 1, 2014 to settle and discharge their insurance claim; And they’re not someone Southern Response has repaired or rebuilt their home for.

While Southern Response has sent out a notice, encouraging claimants to seek legal advice, Anderson Lloyd is concerned that many people may not realize they are entitled to the increase.

“These settlements occurred many years ago, and the contact details of the claimants may now be out of date. So we advise anyone who thinks they may meet the criteria, even if they are not sure, to contact us for further advice. Even if you no longer own the property or live abroad We encourage people to contact us to see if they qualify.If we find you are ineligible for an additional payment, no fees will be charged,” Munro said.

More information including the application form can be found in the insert link

Questions or a discussion request can be emailed to [email protected]

