“We wanted to help the Haitian people,” says the Palm Beach County Ports Commissioner.





A Palm Beach County charitable organization is making sure people in Haiti have clean drinking water, a mobile solar-powered water purification system is on the way to Haiti, and Palm Beach County Cares is funding the water system. Port founder and commissioner Catherine Waldron said the Mobile Max Clear unit is capable of purifying up to 10,000 gallons of water per day. “We wanted to help the Haitian people,” Waldron said. The Monarch Shipping Company has donated space on its cargo ship. The regime is heading to Haiti this week, as the impoverished country is still dealing with earthquake, gang violence and presidential assassination. The Grand’ Anse Association for Health and Development (GAHDA) has been selected to receive the water purification system. The organization helps families in need, especially women, in Haiti. “During the earthquake, jobs for a lot of women became more difficult,” said GAHDA representative Danielle Maglior. “They have to get water to cook, but if they have water near them for example, they can do their job a little easier.”

Riviera Beach, Florida –

A charity organization in Palm Beach County is working to make sure people in Haiti have access to clean drinking water.

A mobile solar-powered water purification system is on its way to Haiti.

Palm Beach County Cars organization is responsible for funding the water system.

The Mobile Max Clear unit is capable of purifying up to 10,000 gallons of water per day, said Catherine Waldron, co-founder and port commissioner.

“We wanted to help the Haitian people,” Waldron said.

Monarch Shipping Company donated space on its ship to ship the system to Haiti this week.

The poor country is still dealing with earthquake, gang violence and presidential assassination.

The Grand’ Anse Association for Health and Development (GAHDA) has been selected to receive the water purification system.

The organization helps families in need, especially women, in Haiti.

“During the earthquake, many women’s jobs became more difficult,” said GAHDA representative Danielle Maglior. “They have to get water to cook, but if they have water near them for example, they can do their job a little easier.”

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpbf.com/article/haiti-water-palm-beach-county-port-of-palm-beach/38392950 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos