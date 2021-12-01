Ara seeks a “guardian” for the historic Bluestone House in Timaru





Valentina Bellomo / Staff

Historic Bluestone House on Arthur Street, Timaru, has not yet been strengthened by the earthquake.

The 142-year-old Bluestone House in Timaru will be split from the campus of the Ara Institute in Canterbury in a move seen as securing its future.

Built in 1879 on Arthur Street, the house is a Class I listed historic building designated “One of New Zealand’s Best Principal’s Houses” and the only one to be registered as such by the New Zealand Historic Places Trust Pouhere Taonga.

“This historic facility is being subdivided from the main campus as Ara seeks to find a suitable custodian to secure the future for this much-admired building,” said Colin King, Ara Executive Operations.

“Ara is awaiting clarification on subdivision first, so that she can deal with potential guards with certainty.”

Read more: *Ara has no plans for the future of Historic Bluestone House *Future Historic Bluestone house in Timaru remains in limbo *Timaru Civic Trust buys the ‘Nationally Significant’ Custom House

When asked if Ara will retain the property and if the “guardian” will be held responsible for the earthquake strengthening the building and for ongoing maintenance, King said that Ara could not provide comment at this time.

The building, considered unsafe after the Canterbury earthquake, has been empty since 2012 and although the earthquake that boosted it was approved in 2014, no work has been carried out.

Christopher Templeton, chairman of the Bluestone House Trust, said the fund was recently informed of Ara’s intentions.

“We are looking forward to a meeting once we can get people together and see what options are available.

“It makes it easier to occupy in the future with the separation of the land.”

John Bissett/Staff

Aerial view of 142-year-old Bluestone’s home on Arthur Street, Timaru. The photo was taken in 2019.

Templeton said that if the trust became involved as a trustee, it would have to seek outside sponsorship and raise funds to strengthen the building.

The building was used as the home of the principal of the defunct Main Elementary School until late 1988 when it was handed over to Timaru College, later Aoraki Poytechnic, (now Ara) and the then Education Department.

There were concerns for the building’s safety at this time and it was threatened with demolition.

The Bluestone House Trust was then established by local people with the aim of preserving, restoring, maintaining and improving it.

Heritage NZ states on its website that “The House of the Former Principal in Timaru is the last surviving 19th century building of the Timaru Main School and probably the oldest principal’s house in the country.”

“It is a rare example of a blue-hued building still standing in Timaru. It is also a fine example of Gothic Revival architecture used in the local dwelling.”

