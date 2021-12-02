Croatia: Petringa Earthquake Response – Operation Update Report No. 3 (MDRHR004) – Croatia





Summary of the major revisions made to the contingency plan:

Review of the EPoA implementation period: No-cost extension of the 3-month operation timeframe On October 4, 2021, the Croatian Red Cross requested an extension of the implementation period of the Emergency Appeal process by three months to March 31, 2022. The initial implementation period of the EPoA is set to end on December 31, 2021.

The main reasons for requesting an extension are additional EA funding and delays in delivery of purchased goods. With additional funding from EA, CRC plans to purchase Alaska tents needed for winter conditions in the affected areas. Alaskan tents will be used in Petringa and Glina, where weather conditions are particularly harsh and Red Cross branches lost their buildings during the earthquake. They will provide space for psychosocial activities and assistance to children and the elderly in particular, and the extension of the time frame will allow for tenders and delivery of goods, taking into account delivery delays and disruptions in the global transport chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses challenges to the import of goods (including vehicles, technical equipment, hardware) information technology). Delivery of goods purchased on the global market has been delayed due to disruptions in the transport chains of all imported goods, all other activities stipulated in the revised EPoA remain the same, and their implementation is dependent on the total EA and other funding collected from the CRC to date

a. Situation Analysis

Description of the disaster

On December 29 at 12:19 CET (11:19 UTC), a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck with its epicenter 3 kilometers from Petringa and about 50 kilometers from the capital Zagreb, Croatia. The strongest earthquake to hit Croatia has been reported in more than 140 years. 8 people were killed and at least 36 people were injured, 10 of them seriously.

Three foreboding tremors hit the same region the day before, on December 28, 2020 at 05:28 UTC, with a scale of 5.2, 4.8 and 5.0, respectively. No injuries or deaths were reported, but there was moderate to significant damage in some cases to buildings and structures in Petringa and Glina, which are mainly closest to the epicenter.

Between December 29, 2020 and February 28, 2021, there were 1,244 additional aftershocks from 1.5 to 2.0 degrees, 76 between 3.0-4.0 degrees, 8 between 4.0-5.0 degrees, 2 between 5.0-6.0 causing additional damage to buildings, roads and infrastructure in Sisak Moslavina, Karlovac and Zagreb provinces. On January 4, 2021, the government declared a state of disaster in Sisak Moslavina county and parts of Zagreb and Karlovac counties. Seismic activity continued over the next nine months with weaker but also stronger 40 aftershocks from 3 to 4.2 degrees causing further damage to already damaged buildings and physical infrastructure.

The most affected areas are the towns of Petringa, Sisak, Glina and Hrvatska Kostanica, consisting of one medium-sized town, three small rural towns and a total of 272 villages, many of them in remote mountainous regions with a population of about 105,000. extra approx. 45,000 people living in the districts of Zagreb and Karlovac were also affected.

