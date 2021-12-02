World Bank approves $29.5 million for Albania health sector improvement project





Today, the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved additional financing of $29.5 million for the Albania Health Sector Improvement Project. This funding will help Albania address the damage to health care facilities caused by the November 2019 earthquake and will promote the modernization and repair of many public hospital services.

Albania has made progress in increasing the life expectancy of its population, but the country’s health system requires significant improvement if it is to meet current health needs after years of demographic and epidemiological transition.

To this end, the Government of Albania has undertaken important reforms in the management, planning and financing of public health services. The World Bank’s Health Sector Improvement Project played a major role, by supporting the rehabilitation of three hospitals, implementing a regional health information system in four hospitals, and rebuilding Lay Hospital, which was destroyed by the November 2019 earthquake.

The severe damage to many hospitals, caused by the earthquake, means that major infrastructure improvements and new medical equipment are urgently needed. The additional funding will help respond to these needs by supporting the rehabilitation of the following: Kruga Municipal Hospital, Lisa Regional Hospital, and several hospitals and departments in Mother Teresa’s National Referral Hospital such as the Department of Vascular and Cardiac Surgery, and Psychiatry. Hospital, Department of Burns, Plastic Surgery and General Children’s Hospital. In addition, medical equipment will be purchased for Children’s General Hospital and Lai Hospital.

“The rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and the procurement of new medical equipment for regional and municipal hospitals will help enhance their role in providing better quality and more efficient healthcare to the people of Albania,” said Emmanuel Salinas, World Bank Regional Director for Albania. .

The additional funding also supports the implementation of the Regional Health Information System across the entire regional hospital network, which will enable stronger coordination and integration of services to improve health care continuity and quality.

