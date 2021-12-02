Amazon Prime Video to Bow Juanpa Zurita Docu ’13:14′ Produced by Eugenio Derbez’s 3Pas Studios (Exclusive)





Amazon Prime Video presents a new Amazon original-length documentary “13:14” produced by Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios. The Document, starring content creator and actor Juanba Zurita, will debut exclusively on APV next year where it will be available in 240 countries and territories around the world.

“13:14” follows Zurita’s journey as he leads reconstruction efforts after the devastating 2017 earthquake in Mexico at 14:15 p.m., hence the title.

When an earthquake destroys the capital and various towns in Mexico, Zurita uses his influence to enlist the help of friends including actors, singers, content makers, and many others to raise funds and help with the reconstruction process. While managing to secure the help of Mexico’s leading architects, Zurita and his team’s inexperience in managing the reconstruction effort led to a series of challenges, including accusations of misappropriation of the money they helped raise.

But the team’s persistence in building homes for people in Uquilan, Mexico, proves their critics wrong.

Director Santiago Fabregas (“El Encierro”, “Taco Chronicles”) collected more than 150 hours of unseen footage and three years of material to make the document.

“The team behind this project is excited to tell this story taking place in a transcendent moment for Mexico,” said Javiera Balmaceda, Head of Spanish-Speaking Latin America Original Content at Amazon Studios. “Zorita is one of the most famous personalities in Mexico and Latin America, and his passion to help and build a team that can finish the project is a story worth telling the world,” he added.

“It’s a story of resilience and vulnerability in every sense of the word, and it’s been a long, boring road,” Zurita said. “During the process, we only focused on communicating developments and results, but few people know the real story. And now the world will finally know the full version.”

“At the end of the day, we have been able to rebuild an entire community with the Okelan families, and show what can be achieved when we join forces. After all, it is worth going through any storm if you do things the right way, and if you put your heart into it,” Zurita emphasized.

“At 3pas, we have built a strong unregistered business over the past five years, and are always looking for stories like this,” Odell said, adding, “We have captured an influencer in an effort to help his community. ) but the mistakes he made along the way and the unexpected obstacles he encountered.”

“This is a true story of growing up with global themes of resilience and redemption that happened in a very dark and difficult moment for Mexico. We are grateful to Amazon for supporting us on this journey,” Odell said. Amazon Prime Video is home to Derbez’s reality series “Viaje con Los Derbez” and the show The competitive comedy “LOL: Last One Laughing”.

Derbez, Odell and 3Pas Spanish production head Javier Williams, along with Zurita and Brenda Tubilla of Arco Entertainment, serve as executive producers. Physical production will be handled by Visceral, a production services company of 3pas Studios.

3Pas Studios spot on “The Valet,” a remake of the French comedy “La Doublure” with Derbez, Samara Weaving and Max Greenfield for Lionsgate and Hulu, and “Aristotle & Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” co-produced with Big Wing, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and director Aitch Alberto.

Not to be outdone by Netflix, Amazon Prime Video continues to ramp up content development and production in Mexico and the rest of Latin America. In mid-November, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salk said the company would commit $300 million to developing original content in Mexico over the next three years.

