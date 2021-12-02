Hope for Haiti Receives $500,000 Grant from Conrad N. Hilton





Grant will support the organization’s ongoing response to the devastating earthquake

NAPOLI, Florida, Dec. 1, 2021 (Globe Newswire) – More than three months after the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti, and amid ongoing political turmoil in the country, Hope for Haiti is pleased to announce that the organization has received a $500,000 grant from the Conrad N. Hilton. Funds from the grant will be used over the course of one year to provide support and capacity building for Hope’s Haiti earthquake relief program and response efforts, including: primary health care services, distribution of water purification systems, and provision of microcredit.

“We are grateful and grateful for the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s donation, which will directly support the Haitian people,” said Skylar Badnock, CEO of Hope for Haiti. “This grant enables our team to provide high-quality healthcare, life-saving clean water, and essential financial support to families and small businesses in southern Haiti as they confront these ongoing challenges.”

To download Hope for Haiti’s complete short and long-term response to the earthquake, visit www.hopeforhaiti.com.

About Hope for Haiti: With experience running poverty alleviation programs in Haiti since 1989, Hope for Haiti has emerged as one of the most trusted non-profit organizations working to improve the quality of life for Haitian people, especially children, in southern Haiti. The organization’s team and network of partners provide people with better access to education, health care, water and economic development opportunities. Their vision of Haiti: happy children; Healthy families are thriving communities and the resources to do so. Hope for Haiti is a 4-star charity rated by Charity Navigator and is a Platinum participant through the GuideStar Exchange, two leading independent evaluators who recognize the organization’s transparency and strict stewardship of donor resources. Hope for Haiti was also awarded in the Social Innovation category at the 2021 Classy Awards. For more information, visit www.hopeforhaiti.com.

About the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation: International hotelier Conrad N. Hilton founded the award-winning foundation that bears his name in 1944 to help people living in poverty and disadvantage around the world. Today, work continues, focusing on efforts to ensure healthy early childhood development and sustainable livelihoods for young people, support young people transitioning out of alternative care, improve access to housing and support services for people experiencing homelessness, identify solutions for access to safe water, and Raising the work of Catholic nuns. In addition, after selection by an independent international jury, the Foundation annually awards the $2.5 million Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Award to an organization that has done exceptional work to reduce human suffering. The foundation is one of the largest in the world, with assets of $7.5 billion. It has awarded grants to date totaling over $2 billion, $207 million worldwide in 2020. Please visit www.hiltonfoundation.org for more information.

