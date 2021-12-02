Archaeologists in Peru have discovered a mummy estimated to be at least 1,200 years old





Archaeologists discover a mummy in Peru. Wiese Handout Foundation / EPA

Archaeologists recently discovered a mummy in the suburbs of Lima, Peru, and it could be between 800 and 1,200 years old, according to Al Jazeera. Archaeologists have found the body preserved in an underground cemetery in Cajamarquilla, near Lima. The burial chamber is 10 feet long and 1.4 meters deep.

The head of the excavation project that he conducted at the National Pioneering Site at San Marcos University, archaeologist Peter van Dalen, said the mummy’s discovery was “weird and unique,” noting that the body could have been buried sometime between 800 CE and 1200 CE. Van Dalen also mentioned that carbon dating will be done soon in order to determine the exact age of the object.

According to preliminary analysis, the mummy appears to be the remains of a man. He was between 18 and 22 years old when he died. The mummy was discovered tied with a rope and her hand covering her face. According to archaeologists, the feature of the hands covering the face could be part of the local funeral pattern.

Inside the tomb, archaeologists also found the skeleton of an Andean guinea pig, as well as the remains of what is believed to be a dog. And they found in the burial chamber traces of corn and other vegetables. Ceramic remains and stone tools were also found at the burial site.

According to Van Dalen, the urban center of Cajamarquilla was built around 200 BC and could be home to 10,000 to 20,000 people. According to the archaeologist, the city was occupied until about 1500 AD.

Peru is said to be home to archaeological sites of significant cultural value, dating from before and after the Inca Empire. The Inca Empire itself, which built the famous city of Machu Picchu, controlled South America from central Chile to southern Ecuador in the 15th and 16th centuries, before being conquered by Spanish conquistadors, and this is not the only recent discovery from the region. In October, archaeologists discovered a mass grave at the Chan Chan archaeological site in Peru that contained the remains of 25 intact people. Many handicrafts such as needles and ceramic pots were also found at the cemetery site.

The site was the capital of the Chimu Empire, which was conquered by the Incas in the 15th century. In 1986, Chan Chan archaeological site was declared a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

