The Weather Network – Remember the only time the Gray Cup was postponed? Because of the fog…





Thursday December 2, 2021 12:00 AM – On December 1, 1962, the Gray Cup was postponed through the fourth quarter. Completed the next day.

This Day In Weather History is a daily podcast by Chris Mei of The Weather Network, featuring stories about people, communities, events and how the weather has affected them.

–

On December 1, 1962, there were many reasons why the Canadian Football League (CFL) had an epic Gray Cup game. Unfortunately, it has gone down in Canadian sports history as the only Gray Cup game to be postponed.

The CFL was celebrating its 50th Gray Cup championship. It was the first time an all-American network had broadcast a CFL game.

The two teams vying for the trophy are the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The match was played at the Fairgrounds Stadium in Toronto. It’s an outdoor yard just a football kick from Lake Ontario.

There were 32,655 fans at the event and millions of viewers on television across North America.

The game started. Science began.

The high pressure from the Great Lakes region began mixing with the cold, moist air from Lake Ontario. A mist pushed my thought off the water and swept the stadium.

Although the teams tried to play, the fog only got worse. By the fourth quarter, at 5:31 p.m., referee Paul Dujak suspended the match with Winnipeg leading 28-27.

Given that visibility was nothing, Sid Halter, the Canadian Football League’s commissioner at the time, decided that the game would be paused and resumed the following afternoon.

The next day, on Sunday, the Blue Bombers won the cup with a score of 28-27. The 50th Gray Cup is now known as The Fog Bowl

As a result of the hot mess that occurred, the American network, ABC, would not broadcast another CFL game for the next 20 years.

The Toronto Blue Jays played their opening game on April 7, 1977 at the Fairgrounds. So the stadium also goes down in the sport’s history as the only major league baseball game to be postponed due to wind.

The good news is that due to the fluctuating weather conditions at the Exhibition Stadium, Toronto has acquired a SkyDome.

Listen to the podcast today to hear meteorologist and CFL Super Fan Chris Murphy talk about “This Day In Weather History.”

Thumbnail Courtesy: National Weather Service

