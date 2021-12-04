Traditional Japanese candles and wooden tops circulate around Hanukkah in Kyoto





(GTA) – Shortly after Rabbi Moti Gromash moved to Kyoto, Japan, about three years ago to work as an envoy there for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, he realized that the local craft corresponded precisely with Jewish tradition.

Warosoku, or candles made from the fruit of the mist tree – or Japanese sumac, sometimes called the wax tree – is a long-standing Kyoto specialty, dating back centuries. Warosoku made entirely from vegetable products and washi paper wicks tend to produce softer light and less smoke than the wax and cotton wick candles used in the West.

A Japanese member of his community told Grumach about Nakamura Rousoku, a 125-year-old Kyoto company that still made each candle by hand, and knew it would be a great addition to Hanukkah festivities at his Chabad House, one of four in Japan.

Now, the company, which has struggled during the pandemic, has designed special candles for the local Jewish community, using Hanukkah colors and messages. Grumach works with them and other local artisans to export their work for use in Hanukkah celebrations around the world.

“When we’re here in Japan, we don’t just focus on the Jewish community, but what we offer the local Japanese community,” he said. “How can we help, how can we give them more power.”

Japan has a long tradition of using specially designed candles as ceremonial gifts, according to Hirokazu Tagawa, CEO of Nakamura Rosuko Corporation. Beginning in the Edo period (1603-1868), guests were served candles dedicated to the shoguns, military dictators appointed by the emperor. Tagawa himself sent candles to Kobe after an earthquake in that Japanese city killed more than 6,000 people in 1995. Of course, candles are traditionally used to light Buddhist or Shinto altars, or at funerals and memorial events.

“The use of fire is common to all cultures, and it is kind of a universal thing. So, no matter how different religions and cultures are, lighting the world and using candles is very beautiful,” Tagawa said.

Despite its occasional religious use in Japan, warosoku is still acceptable for use in Hanukkah menorahs, Grumach said, since it’s not intended for idolatry—which is forbidden in Judaism—and can be used for a variety of purposes.

Grumach became a seller of candles, showing them to Israeli embassy officials in the past. During this summer’s Olympics, the Israeli Embassy used Nakamura Rosuko candles to commemorate the 11 Israeli athletes killed at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Grumach’s call is a boon for the candle company at a time when the pandemic has slashed sales by 70%.

“Traditional Japanese candles are not known even among the Japanese,” Tagawa said. “People from abroad respect traditional Japanese culture… which can be used for advertising. In this regard, the use of candles in the Jewish community helps business.”

Gromash says Japan’s Chabad is helping Takawa’s business by bypassing Japan’s population of only about 1,000 Jews, and selling candles to Jewish communities around the world in Yehuda stores in the United States and Israel.

He’s also trying to boost the faltering sales of other local artisans who make a traditional Japanese spinning shirt called kuma.

Kuma, which is made by rolling long, thin strips of kimono, is usually used during New Year’s celebrations. But they have a clear application in Chanukah, due to their resemblance to dreaded.

At Grumach’s request, a small shop in Kyoto Kuma produced candlesticks, gold coins, and suvganyotes, cakes eaten during Hanukkah. He said that the experience confirmed the potential that arises from establishing links in the local community.

Gromash said the artist who designed Hanukkah Kuma “had no idea what Judaism was.” “When we told them that the Jewish people have their own vacation with this kuma, they were really excited.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jta.org/2021/12/03/global/traditional-japanese-candles-and-tops-get-a-hanukkah-spin-in-kyoto The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos