The inhabitants of the Costa Blanca were awakened by the earthquake

The earthquake awakened the inhabitants of the Costa Blanca. The residents of Torrevieja were woken up early on Friday morning.

On Friday, December 3, the earthquake woke the residents of Torrevieja. According to the National Geographic Institute (Instituto Geográfico Nacional), the earthquake registered at 1.6 on the Richter scale. The earthquake occurred at 6:47 am.

The epicenter of the earthquake was a few kilometers from the coast. The earthquake hit the southeast of the town of Torrevieja. The epicenter of the earthquake was between the town of Torrevieja and Punta Prima.

The last earthquake recorded in the province of Alicante was on November 16. This earthquake hit the municipality of Famorca. This latest earthquake is said to be the fifth official earthquake to hit Torrevieja so far this year.

Although unofficial reports claim that three tremors have hit Torrevieja within a week. However, National Geographic did not record any of them.

