Call of Duty creator at the top of Battlefield, EA earthquake





Vince Zampella, the new director of the Battlefield series, according to Electronic Arts’ latest announcement. An intriguing fact, given that Zampella was the founder of Infinity Ward and considered the creator of Call of Duty, historically the rival Battlefield series.

After the difficult launch of Battlefield 2042, in fact, DICE’s General Manager, Oskar Gabrielson, was fired, and Zampella tasked with spearheading Battlefield’s transition to an entirely new approach. They will no longer be single games but rather a single interconnected world.

Zambia is not the only illustrious character who took part in the project. To tackle Battlefield, we’ll also find Marcus Lehto, co-author of the Halo series, and Ripple Effect, the software house that took care of Battlefield 2042’s Portal mode, one of the most lauded aspects of the latest production. “His vision and skill will allow Battlefield to excel like never before. Nobody knows shooters and live services better than Vince.” They say about Zampella in EA.

The legal dispute with Zampella will remain unforgettable by Activision (the custodian of the Call of Duty brand) born of non-payment of royalties that led to Zampella’s own dismissal and by contributor Jason West. After years of mutual accusations and court arguments, the two parties reached an agreement whose terms were kept secret. But Zampella and West can no longer work on Call of Duty. Zampella later founded Respawn Entertainment and gave birth to Titanfall and Apex Legends.

Of course, the promotion of Zampella is due to the success of Apex Legends, a Battle Royale title somewhat similar to Fortnite. Zampella will also lead the mobile debuts of both Apex Legends and Battlefield sui. For Gabrielson, a Battlefield veteran who has worked on the series since Battlefield 3, his future is in the video game world outside of Electronic Arts. Rebecca Cotaz takes over from Gabrielson as Managing Director.

To support the new interconnected universe project, Zampella will use a new team based in Seattle, Zampella himself revealed in an interview with Gamespot, while Ripple Effect is already working on one new experience within Battlefield 2042. As for Letho, he will be tasked with a new development team that will deal privately With the narrative/cinematic part of Battlefield.

The earthquake in DICE occurs after the launch of Battlefield 2042, which undermined its multiplayer experience due to several bugs: Three major updates were released in quick succession to try to address the issues. Battlefield 2042’s player count on Steam has also shrunk by 70% since its launch just under a month ago.

