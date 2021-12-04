



Orlando Charity Builds Family for Orphaned Children in Haiti

Updated: 12:41 PM EDT December 3, 2021

An Orlando charity is working to send dozens of families to orphaned children in Haiti, which has been hard hit by this year’s earthquake as well as political instability. The Sleep in Heavenly Peace Program, which began in Idaho in 2012, has been making bunk beds for kids in Central Florida since 2018. They work with agencies including DCF, law enforcement, and school personnel to provide cribs for children who slept on the floors . On sofas, or on piles of clothes. “This bed is going to last a lifetime, it’s built very strong and very solid,” said Bill Carleton, president of the Orlando branch. “You give a kid a bed and basically change their whole outlook, they wake up well rested, refreshed, and ready to tackle the day.” On Fridays and Saturdays, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building a family for a special purpose: an orphanage in Haiti where there is nowhere to sleep for fifty children. “Our motto is that no child sleeps on the floor in our town, and our city is any city, whether in the United States or abroad,” said Luke Mickelson, founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Dozens of AdventHealth employees volunteered Friday to cut, sand, dig and assemble the wood used to make the beds. It’s the group’s second year. “We love expanding the healing service of Christ, and this is our mission statement at AdventHealth,” said Sharon Deitchell of AdventHealth. “We realized there were kids sleeping on the floors in our town, and we said we couldn’t.” Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking for more volunteers from the public on Saturday. The charity says people can sign up on their website, or just show up willing to help. Work will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. in the charity’s warehouse at 249 N. Ivey Lane.

