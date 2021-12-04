Uncategorized
The #ACTogether campaign to promote access to COVID-19 tools during the FIFA Arab Cup ™
- The campaign is part of a global partnership between FIFA and the World Health Organization
- An initiative supported by the Qatari Ministry of Public Health and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Heritage
- #ACTogether was first used during the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup in Doha
Using the platform of the first FIFA Arab Cup ™™, the World Health Organization (WHO), FIFA and the Qatari authorities are launching the #ACTogether campaign calling for teamwork and unity to ensure equal access to vaccines, treatments and tests against COVID-19.
Much of the world’s population is still susceptible to infections and at increased risk of serious illness and death. Vaccine inequality still exists in many parts of the world; of the nearly 7.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered worldwide by mid-November 2021, only 0.6% were administered in low-income countries. The WHO emphasizes the need to increase access to vaccines, treatments and diagnostics through support for the global Accelerator Accelerator for Access to Tools for COVID-19 (ACT) initiative, as well as the importance of strict adherence to public health measures.
FIFA will use a significant football platform during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 ™ with a series of videos to broadcast, both in the stadium and around Doha. Team captains will also show their support for the message, while each participating association will have resources to share with their fans through their social and digital platforms. The #ACTogether awareness-raising initiative was first launched during the last edition of the FIFA Club World Cup ™ in Qatar in February 2021, and its latest iteration emphasizes that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “No one is safe until everyone is safe and we all have a role to play in sharing that message. Health comes first, and with football we can reinforce the message that high infection and death rates will last around the world as long as there is unfair access to pandemic tools. Teamwork is key to this and that is why we stand together with the WHO, the Ministry of Public Health of Qatar and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Heritage and call on everyone to #ACTogether lay the foundations for a healthy 2022 FIFA World Cup. ”
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, said: “The emergence of the Omicron variant underscores the importance of global solidarity and working together to defeat the pandemic. I welcome the strong support of the Qatari Ministry of Public Health, the Supreme Delivery and Heritage Committee, FIFA, players, spectators and partners to support this vital message on the occasion of the FIFA Arab Cup. Now, more than ever, we need to facilitate equal access to vaccines, treatments and tests against COVID-19 and encourage everyone to follow public health measures. Full funding for the ACT Accelerator will help realize the ambition to end the acute phase of the pandemic. ”
Her Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Qatari Minister of Public Health, said: “The Ministry is proud to work in partnership with FIFA and WHO to promote global cooperation and ensure the safety and health of all. While the pandemic is still being managed in Qatar, the threat of a pandemic is still present around the world, and unfortunately access to tools to defeat the virus remains limited for many countries. ”
Her Excellency pointed out that, just as players in the FIFA Arab Cup will experience a level playing field in Qatar, the world needs to ensure that there are a level playing field for vaccines, treatments and tests where they are most needed. She called on citizens to continue to adhere to hygiene, social distancing and other preventive measures, and expressed satisfaction that she has the opportunity to promote this vital message in the Arab Cup.
Mr Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Delivery and Heritage Committee, said: “The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be the next mega-event to be held in the COVID-19 world. As organizers, the health and safety of all participants and fans is our number one priority, and supporting #ACTogether is an integral part of this commitment. Working closely with the Ministry of Public Health, WHO and FIFA, we have no doubt that this campaign will help keep the tournament safe and secure, and we look forward to bringing the world together, personally and digitally, to celebrate their shared humanity and passion for football. ”
Using the inaugural FIFA Arab Cup 2021 to share the message, FIFA and its partners emphasize their commitment to fair play and fairness in public health, reflecting core values on the ground while remaining faithful to major public health measures.
The #ACTogether campaign is supported by the leading partner agencies of the ACT Accelerator initiative: CEPI, FIND, Gavi, The Global Fund, UNICEF, Unitaid, Wellcome, WHO, the World Bank and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
