Mount Semeru eruption in Indonesia sends citizens into panic





Mount Semeru volcano in Indonesia has erupted, according to a tweet posted by BNO News. The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center has issued a warning stating that the eruption has created an estimated 40,000 feet (12,192 metres) volcanic ash plume. The explosion occurred at about 2.50 pm local time (Lumajang City, East Java – GMT +7).

BNO’s post on Twitter shows panicked residents fleeing the scene. Additional videos shared on social media show the area engulfed in complete darkness as ash clouds have become so dense that the sun’s rays cannot pass through. Other footage shows lava eviscerating the bridge linking Lumagang with the nearby city of Malang.

This destruction was also confirmed by Reuters, quoting Thorikul Haq, President of Lumagang District, saying that the bridge was already destroyed, noting that “this is a very urgent and rapid situation since it broke out.” Fortunately, there were no reports of further damage to the buildings, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said in a statement.

The BNPB also noted that so far there have been no casualties and that the local disaster agency was setting up evacuation tents.

MAGMA Indonesia, an information service for reports on volcanoes, earthquakes and tsunamis, said the eruption was classified on the seismometer with a maximum amplitude of 25 mm and a duration of 5160 seconds. Furthermore, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation revealed that lava was flowing 1,640 to 2,624 feet (500-800 metres) down the volcano.

The volcano, which is one of 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, had already erupted earlier this year in January of 2021, according to ABC. The shocking event came just days after 49 people were killed in a deadly earthquake on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as information becomes available.

