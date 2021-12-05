Indonesia volcano: Residents flee in panic after Mount Semeru erupts | News





Reports of people trapped and some areas cut off after the eruption of the highest volcano on the island of Java, sending smoke and ash billowing.

At least one person was killed and dozens suffered severe burns after the eruption of Mount Semeru in Indonesia’s East Java province on Saturday, forcing thousands to flee.

Videos released on Saturday by the country’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) showed residents running in panic as rising smoke and ash covered some nearby villages in Lumagang district.

Authorities said two more people were missing and 8 were trapped under the rubble.

A thunderstorm and days of rain, which eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome above Semeru’s 3,676 m (12,060 ft) high, caused a volcanic eruption, said Eko Budi Liluno, head of the Geological Survey.

He said flows of scorching gas and lava moved up to 800 meters into a nearby river at least twice on Saturday. The agency said people were advised to stay 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the crater.

More than 300 families with children have taken refuge in the hard-hit Korah Kerobokan village in Lumagang after volcanic ash and lava destroyed their homes.

According to records collected by the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), incandescent lava avalanches have been observed with a sliding distance of approximately 500-800 m with the avalanche center located approximately 500 m below the crater. pic.twitter.com/i3IorFweRf

– BNPB Indonesia (@BNPB_Indonesia) December 4, 2021

One person died and 41 sustained burn injuries, Lumagang District Vice President Indah Masdar said at a press conference.

“We took the wounded to health centers, and those whose burns were very serious were taken to hospitals,” a source said.

Thick debris and knee-level cold lava floods made it difficult for rescuers to search for two missing local residents and evacuate eight people trapped in a mud-covered building.

“Masdar” called for helicopters to rescue those trapped inside the buildings. “We are in great distress. It is awful, their whole family is crying.”

Thorikul Haq, chief of Lumagang district, said a number of sand miners are trapped near the mines.

Haq told Reuters news agency that the road and bridge linking Lumagang with the nearby city of Malang are definitely off.

People ride a motorbike on a road covered in volcanic ash after the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano in Sumberwuluh village in Lumajang Regency [Antara Foto/Hermawan/via Reuters]

“This has been a very urgent and rapid situation since it broke out,” he said. Haq added that evacuations are underway.

He later told Metro TV news channel that the broken bridge meant that one of the nearby areas could not get medical help.

“Thick plumes of ash turned several villages into darkness,” Haq told TV One, adding that several hundred people had been taken to temporary shelters or abandoned to other safe areas.

BNPB chief Suhariyanto said authorities are setting up evacuation tents, but thick smoke has hampered the evacuations.

The National Mitigation Agency said it had sent a team to help people in shelters but the thick debris of volcanic ash prevented them from reaching the destination.

Indonesia’s Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said satellite images show volcanic ash entering the Indian Ocean in the southern part of Java island.

Television reports showed people running in panic under a huge ash cloud, their faces wet from rain mixed with volcanic dust.

AirNav Indonesia, which controls Indonesian airspace, said in a statement that the volcanic eruption “did not cause a significant impact” on flights.

Semeru, the country’s most populous island, is among nearly 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia. It erupted in January, causing no casualties.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a series of horseshoe-shaped fault lines. Indonesia has about 128 active volcanoes.

Villagers rest in temporary shelter after evacuating their homes following the eruption of Mount Semeru [Hendra Permana/AP Photo]

.

