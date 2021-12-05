Earthquake in Uttarkashi and Teri in Uttarakhand | Uttarakhand earthquake: earthquake hit twice in Teri, Uttarakhand, earthquake also in Uttarakshi, I know





Uttarakhand Earthquake: There are many changes in weather these days across the country while in Uttarakhand again people are shocked by the tremors of the earthquake. The tremors were felt in Uttarkashi and Tehri districts of Uttarakhand on Saturday evening. Its intensity is said to be 3.8 on the Richter scale. The good news is that there is no news of any kind of damage from anywhere.

The earthquake struck twice in Terry

According to the information, an earthquake occurred in Uttarkashi and Tehri on Saturday evening at about 2.03 pm. They felt the tremors of the earthquake twice in Terry. Once there was an earthquake at about 1:30 minutes. After the tremors caused by the earthquake, people came out of the house frightened. At present, there is no news of any loss of life or property. According to the disaster control room, the epicenter of the earthquake was told in Terry, which was about ten kilometers underground.

We felt the 965th earthquake in the country last year

Let us tell you that earlier on September 24, Pithuragar also felt earthquakes. According to the information, 965 earthquakes were felt in the country last year. Although there is no harm in it. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is very sensitive to earthquakes and comes in zone 4 and 5. Besides, light tremors of earthquake are often felt in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir.

