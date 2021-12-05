Earthquake in Uttarakhand | Earthquake shakes twice in Uttarakhand, not unwanted accident





Dehradun (agency). Panic spreads among the people in Teri and Uttarkashi districts of Uttarakhand after tremors were felt twice. No unwanted incident has been reported so far. All dam and energy projects are safe. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, tremors from the quake were first felt at 12:23 23:19 in Tehri and Uttarkashi districts of the state. Its intensity was recorded at 3.2 on the reactor scale. It was located at 30.65 north latitude and 78.78 east longitude, at a depth of 10 km.

So far no unwanted incident has been reported from anywhere

Then I felt 3.8-degree tremors again in the same area at 2:02:47. This earthquake was felt between Nervi, Ganji Village and Dontree in Tehsil Ghansali, Teri District. Whereas Bhatwari, Dunda, Chainalisur, Barkot, Borula, Mori were felt in some parts of Tehsil district of Uttarkashi. So far no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere.

Why does an earthquake happen?

The earth mainly consists of four layers. The inner core, outer core, mantle and crust, crust and core of the upper mantle are called the lithosphere. This 50 km thick layer is divided into several sections called tectonic plates. These tectonic plates continue to move in place. When these plates move a lot, an earthquake is felt. These panels can move from their positions both horizontally and vertically. Next, it searches for its place while it remains stationary, as one plate is placed under the other plate.

How is the intensity of an earthquake measured?

The Richter scale is used to measure the intensity of an earthquake. This is called the Richter volume test scale. Earthquakes are measured on a scale from 1 to 9 on the Richter scale. An earthquake is measured from its epicenter.

What is the Richter scale?

The vibration in the ground during an earthquake is called the Richter scale or the magnitude. The full name of the Richter Scale is the Richter Score Test (Richter Test Scale). The higher the intensity of an earthquake on the Richter scale, the greater the vibrations in the ground. As the intensity of the earthquake increases, so does the damage. For example, an earthquake with a magnitude of 8 on the Richter scale will cause more damage. Whereas an earthquake of magnitude 3 or 4 will be light.

The country is divided into four different regions

In fact, the country was divided into four different regions in relation to the earthquake. According to the mapping of the total seismic zones, it includes zone 5 to zone 2. Zone 5 is considered the most sensitive, and similarly zone 2 is considered the least sensitive.

What can happen Depending on the intensity of the earthquake, the effect of earthquakes with a magnitude of 0 to 1.9 is detected only by seismographs. An earthquake with a magnitude of 2 to 2.9 on the Richter scale causes only mild tremors. During an earthquake of magnitude 3 to 3.9, it looks like a truck has passed by your side. An earthquake of magnitude 4 to 4.9 can break windows. Household items may vibrate with a strength of 5 to 5.9. An earthquake of magnitude 6 to 6.9 can cause cracks in the foundations of buildings. An earthquake of magnitude 7 to 7.9 can cause buildings to collapse. Large bridges can also collapse in an earthquake of magnitude 8 to 8.9. Earthquakes greater than 9 can cause complete destruction. If the sea is nearby, a tsunami can also occur. What do you do in the event of an earthquake? If you are at home after the earthquake, try sitting on the floor. Or if you have a table or furniture in your home, sit under it and cover your head with your hand. Stay indoors during an earthquake and only get out after the earthquakes have stopped. During an earthquake, turn off all power switches in the house.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube for more updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sachkahoon.com/earthquake-tremors-twice-in-uttarakhand-no-untoward-incident/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos