NCT 127 Stuck in an ‘earthquake’ in new concept images for upcoming album ‘The Universe’





NCT 127 brings even more intense allure with the new single, “Earthquake.” NCT 127’s new single ‘Earthquake’, recorded on NCT’s third full-length album, is a hip-hop dance song with explosive energy. In addition, the ‘Earthquake’ track video, which will be released through NCT’s official social media handles at 12:00 PM KST on December 5th, is expected to draw the attention of not only the powerful music, but also the video clip. which appears raw. And elegant charm for NCT 127.

NCT 127 entered the US Billboard 200 chart for 10 consecutive weeks with their third full-length album, “Sticker”. NCT 127’s third full-length album, “Sticker,” released on September 17, ranked at number 84, up 12 places from last week’s rankings on the recently released US Billboard 200 main chart. With this, the group hit the chart for 10 consecutive weeks, once again proving its global power.

Previously, NCT 127 ranked third on the Billboard main chart “Billboard 200” and “Artist 100” in the first week of this album release, “Top Album Sales”, “Top Current Album Sales”, “World Album”, and “Independent album” also topped 4 Billboard charts.

In addition, NCT 127, with its third full-length album, recorded a total of 3.58 million album sales, becoming three million sellers, as well as being number one on the domestic albums and music charts, first on music shows, entering the UK, Germany and Australia’s official music charts. It has swept multiple music charts, including #1 on the charts, #1 on the Oricon Weekly Album Chart in Japan, and #1 on the QQ Music digital album sales chart in China.

NCT’s Universe’s third full-length album, which will be released on December 14, contains a total of 13 songs with a colorful atmosphere, including three songs that express one theme of “dream” in the style of each team NCT 127, NCT DREAM and WayV. Adds to the pleasure of listening. x

On the other hand, NCT’s Universe’s third full album will be released on various music sites at 6 PM on December 14.

