Indonesia: Death toll rises to 14 after Semeru eruption | volcanoes





The death toll from the eruption of the Semeru volcano on the Indonesian island of Java has risen to 14, with nearly 100 injured, the Indonesian Disaster Reduction Agency said.

Mount Semeru, the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, shot thick plumes of ash more than 12,000 meters into the sky on Saturday, with scorching gases and lava flowing down its slopes causing panic among people living nearby.

Abdul-Mahari, spokesman for the country’s disaster mitigation agency, said in a press release on Sunday that 14 people were killed in the eruption and seven are still missing. Ninety-eight were injured, including two pregnant women, and 902 people were evacuated.

Al-Mahari had told Reuters earlier that 10 people trapped after the explosion had been evacuated to safety. Thorikul Haq, a local official in Lumagang, said sand miners were trapped around their work sites.

People ride a motorbike on a road covered in volcanic ash after the eruption. Photo: Antara Photo/Reuters

Authorities said the volcanic eruption also cut a strategic bridge linking two districts in the nearby Lumagang district of Malang city and destroyed buildings.

“Thick plumes of ash have turned many villages into darkness,” Haq told TVOne, adding that several hundred people had been moved to temporary shelters or left for other safe areas.

Television reports showed people running in panic under a huge ash cloud, their faces wet from rain mixed with volcanic dust. The 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Semeru last erupted in January, with no casualties.

At least 11 villages have been affected by the eruption, with emergency service footage from one town on Sunday showing a deserted scene, with roofs protruding from the layer of mud that destroyed it.

Houses in the village of Sumberwuluh in Lumajang covered in volcanic ash after the eruption. Photo: Johnny Chrysuanto/AFP/Getty Images

A Reuters witness said houses were destroyed in the dense, gray ash-covered Sombroulu district, while volunteers tried to drive away motorists who wanted to return to their homes near Semeru.

An official with Indonesia’s search and rescue agency told Metro TV news channel that evacuations had been suspended due to hot clouds hampering efforts. An official with a local disaster mitigation agency said other obstacles include heavy rocks and hot volcanic sediments that limit movement.

In the lead-up to the volcano’s eruption, a thunderstorm and days of rain eroded, and the lava dome over Semeru finally collapsed, said Eko Budi Liluno, head of the Geological Survey Centre.

He said flows of scorching gases and lava moved up to 800 meters into a nearby river. The agency said people were advised to stay five kilometers from the crater.

Liswanto, head of the Semeru Monitoring Center, said his office had informed the community and miners that hot ash could fall from Semeru crater at any time, after sensors picked up increased activity last week.

Trucks covered in volcanic ash in Sombroulu. Photo: Antara Photo/Reuters

But some residents who fled to a government shelter near the main office of Lumajang district said that the authorities did not pass on any information to them about the volcano’s activities.

“Suddenly everything became dark, the bright noon turned into night. “It was an explosion,” said Fatima, a resident who had fled to the shelter from Korah Kubokan, about five kilometers from the crater. Much stronger than in January.”

Transportation Ministry spokeswoman Adita Irawati said her office issued a notice on Saturday to all airlines to avoid roads near the volcano. By Sunday, the Australian Volcanic Ash Advisory Center said the ash had dissipated, according to satellite images.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of horseshoe-shaped fault lines.

Separately, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center said a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck north Halmahera on Sunday. Halmahera is about 2000 km northeast of Semeru.

The Associated Press, Reuters and AFP contributed to this report.

