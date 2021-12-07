Investigators search for answers to earthquakes in the Southern Ocean





Some of the world’s most powerful earthquakes come from the ocean floor in southern Australia. The area is called the Southern Ocean.

Researchers placed 27 instruments known as seismographs on the ocean floor to find out why. Some were more than 5 kilometers under the water’s surface.

The machines have been recording earthquakes for the past year and are now capturing them. It will take three weeks to get them all.

A professor from the Australian National University’s School of Earth Sciences hopes the information will provide more data about how and why earthquakes occur.

More information about how and when earthquakes occur could help scientists predict how far seismic waves will travel next, Hrvoje Tkalcic said. The information may be useful to warn of powerful high water events called tsunamis.

He said that scientists will not be able to predict earthquakes or their magnitude, but the project will help them understand the structure of the Earth in the turbulent region.

Research tools have spent the past year heading toward the center of the Earth. Scientists believe the information they will obtain will help people in Australia and New Zealand prepare for tidal waves. This region of the world is known as the “Pacific Ring of Fire” due to significant seismic activity.

Caltech, the University of Cambridge in England and other Australian universities worked on the project. They hope the information can be applied to other oceans.

I’m Dan Friedel.

Phil Mercer wrote this story for VOA. Dan Friedel adapted it for learning English. Susan Shand was the editor.

The words in this story

tsunami – n. A very large, high wave in the ocean, usually caused by an earthquake under the sea, can cause great destruction when it makes landfall.

Unsteady is likely to become dangerous or out of control

seismic – from, related to, or caused by an earthquake

