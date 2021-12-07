Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: Earthquake TM





Here’s how Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players get their hands on the TM26 Earthquake in the new releases.

Since the fifth generation of Pokemon, TM (Technical Machines) have been unbreakable and can be used over and over again. In Pokemon Sword/Shield, some TMs have been changed to TRs (Technical Records) and can be purchased with Watts. With the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the TMs return, but they are breakable again. This is a challenge for new players since there is only one of each translation memory, which means they will have to use it wisely.

An earthquake is a strong ground-type movement. Deals physical damage, 100% accuracy, 10 points, and deals 100 damage. If used in Double Battles, this move infects all Pokemon (including allies) unless the opposing Pokemon is of a flying type, has the ability to fly, or is carrying an airship. Pokemon that cannot learn to quake must be taught by leveling via Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s TM26.

wayward cave

Before players can obtain the TM26, they will need the strength of the HM and the ability to use it outside of battle.

Once you’re done, drive to Oreburgh City and head toward Route 207 and onto Route 206. Cut down the trees on the right side and go up. In the end, players will encounter the Hiker boss. Go left of it under the bike path. Two steps by the grass patch is the secret entrance to Wayward Cave.

Once in Wayward Cave, use HM Strength to push a boulder out of the way. Go left and down the stairs to the basement. Obtaining the TM26 requires instructors to navigate a maze, so follow these steps carefully.

On this floor, players can also pick up a Gible. But for now, use the bike (Mach) to go up two mud slides. Next, ride the bike over the many slopes to the section with the Poke Ball item. Go to the left and jump down the ledge to get behind the last ramp. Jump over that ramp again, but make sure the bike is in Acro mode. Follow the path up and jump up another ramp in Mach Mode. Go up the stairs and pedal along the narrow bridge. Go all the way to the left and then north to the other mudslide. Now, go to the right. In the end, players will end up in the northeast corner of the room. Don’t jump over the ledge to get the Poke Ball item; This is not TM26. Ignore the item for now and go around the rocks to get to another slope. Taking this ramp will allow players to go up a set of stairs. Keep going south along this path and it will be the last room on the right. The TM26 Earthquake is located right near the entrance to the new room. If players are having a hard time picking up a TM, stand to the left of the Poke Ball and collect it from there. Battle Points (BP) exchange

Players can get another TM26 if they save enough Battle Points in the Battle Park. This area will not be available until Elite 4 is defeated and the National Dex is unlocked.

BP can also be boring because players will need to participate in the Battle Tower Knockout Challenge and win back-to-back battles. In the Battle Park, the TM26 can be exchanged for 80BP.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are now available on Nintendo Switch.

More: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: Complete Guide and Walkthrough

