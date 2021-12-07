Earthquakes now rock an island in Kagoshima Prefecture





Kagoshima Prefecture joined Yamanashi and Wakayama Prefectures as recently, earthquakes that also rattled the nerves among the residents.

Although the Japan Meteorological Agency and other seismologists have tried to mitigate fears of impending death, fears are still growing that the frequency of tremors indicates the possibility of a massive earthquake in the near future.

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck the waters around the Tokara island chain in southern Kagoshima Prefecture in the early afternoon of December 4. A seismic intensity of 1 on the Japanese scale of 7 was recorded on Akosekijima Island in Toshima Village in the prefecture.

He was the first of many to come.

By 6 p.m. on December 6, 173 earthquakes of 1 magnitude or greater had occurred on the island.

The morning before, the island had experienced an earthquake of magnitude 4. At least 10 earthquakes recorded a seismic intensity of 3.

“I would wake up every time there was an earthquake,” said Hiroyuki Sakamoto, 47, a livestock farmer on the island. “I didn’t get a good night’s sleep.”

According to the village government, 75 people, from infants to 93 years old, currently live in 37 families on the island.

The earthquakes were strong enough to cut off the water supply to the islanders from December 5 to the afternoon of December 6. A portable water tank with a connected ferry has been emptied regularly to secure water for residents, officials said.

A clinic on the island heard from most of the elderly residents that they were worried because of the earthquakes and could not sleep.

Village officials are considering sending a health nurse to the island to help ease residents’ fears if the earthquakes continue.

The region is no stranger to seismic activity.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the region in October 2000, causing a tremor above 5 on the island of Akusikijima.

Between April 9 and 30 this year, 265 earthquakes of 1 magnitude or greater were recorded in the area. Six earthquakes of magnitude 4 occurred.

According to the Fukuoka-area Meteorological Observatory, the recent earthquakes were mostly shallow, 10 to 20 kilometers below the surface, similar to those that occurred in April of this year.

Yukihiro Nakatani, assistant professor in a special assignment at Kagoshima University’s Research and Education Center for Natural Hazards, noted that the earthquakes are continuing with the center under the sea floor.

“It’s hard to pinpoint a factor at this point,” he said. “But similar to April, the current earthquakes are a regional activity.”

He said it was unlikely that the two earthquake chains were linked to Swanusigima Island, an active volcano located about 50 km from the epicenter area. He also said that the seismic activity may not have been related to the Nankai Basin, where a potentially catastrophic earthquake has been predicted.

Earthquakes in Wakayama, Montana. Fuji District

Asahi Shimbun

The Fuji Lakes region around Mount Fuji in the eastern part of Yamanashi Prefecture has also experienced a number of recent earthquakes, the strongest of which was a 4.8-magnitude earthquake on the morning of December 3.

A maximum intensity of less than 5 was recorded in Otsuki in the prefecture.

In the early hours of December 3, two weaker earthquakes struck the same area.

The JMA said the three earthquakes were caused by the fall of the ocean-side Philippine plate into the land-side Eurasian plate.

“Earthquakes occur frequently in the area, and it is not a special seismic activity,” a JMA official said.

The area was hit by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake in January 2012 that caused a maximum seismic intensity of less than 5.

Mount Fuji, an active volcano, is close to the epicenter.

But JMA officials said they did not see any distortions that indicate volcanic activity, such as data from the Deformation Scale that measures the movements of surrounding core rock.

The largest earthquake to hit Japan on December 3 was 5.4, with a magnitude of 5.4, with an epicenter in the Kei Canal. A seismic intensity of less than 5 was recorded in Gubu, Wakayama Prefecture, in the morning quake.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of about 18 kilometers, leading seismologists to believe that it occurred within the Eurasian Plate.

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake, with a maximum magnitude of 5, struck the same region in July 2011.

“Earthquakes have occurred frequently there in the past, and it is unlikely that each of them are related to each other,” a JMA official said.

Agency officials noted that the epicenters of the strongest earthquakes in Yamanashi and Wakayama are far apart, and that each earthquake had a magnitude of 5, so it was not that large.

Experts said there is a 70 to 80 percent chance of a major earthquake within the next 30 years in the Nankai Basin, which stretches from the offshore Kyushu region to the offshore Tokai region.

The agency denied that recent earthquakes were linked to such a possibility, saying: “It is unlikely that the probability (of a massive earthquake) is higher.”

“They (the December 3 earthquakes) are far from each other, and the mechanism of each earthquake is different. There is no mechanism that links the earthquakes to each other,” said Kushun Yamaoka, a professor at the Center for Earthquake and Volcanology Research at Nagoya University.

It is believed that it was a coincidence that earthquakes struck around the same time.

“The areas where the recent earthquakes occurred are seismically active,” he said. “In eastern Yamanashi Prefecture, earthquakes sometimes occurred. Also, Wakayama Prefecture observed earthquakes more often on the days when the Showa Nankai earthquake occurred in 1946.”

However, Yamaoka said it is difficult to know what is going on under the Tokara island chain at the moment.

“But it’s close to a volcano, so it’s no wonder earthquakes happen this way,” he said.

Although the JMA said the recent earthquakes were unlikely to cause a major catastrophic event, it still urged people to prepare.

“Japan is the land of earthquakes,” said the JMA representative. We do not know when and where the earthquake will occur. We want people to be well prepared again.”

(This article was written by Hidemasa Yoshizawa, Masayuki Shirashi, Shinichi Fujiwara, and Takuru Yamano.)

