‘Earthquake’ was trending on Twitter but not for the usual reason thanks to NCT 127





If you’ve been on Twitter and panicked because you saw that “earthquake” was trending, the NCTzens would like to sincerely apologize. This is all wrong with NCT 127. (K½)

Context: K-pop boy groups NCT are currently in the process of teasing their full comeback with “The Universe” on December 14, 2021, and they have already released two videos of songs sung by NCT ​​DREAM and WayV. The third teaser video released is titled “Earthquake” and will be sung by NCT ​​127.

Hence, why was the word “earthquake” so popular on Twitter. No, there was no real earthquake to worry about; It was none other than the title of NCT 127’s song included on the 13-track album “Universe”.

The videos released for each permanent NCT unit as of December 6, 2021 are as follows: “Dreaming” by NCT ​​DREAM, “Miracle” by WayV, and “Earthquake” by NCT ​​127.

NCTzens was well aware of how the hashtag ‘earthquake’ can cause a non-K-pop panic, however…here we are.

#earthquake is trending due to nct 127 harassment of their side videos and people really think there is an earthquake 😭 I’m really sorry 😭 pic.twitter.com/m1U72FqKMC

– Eri (@peachqin) December 4, 2021

You’d never understand if you weren’t from NCTZEN 😭 #earthquake pic.twitter.com/i3brd1OLH0

– “cai 😼 (@lelegotmyheart_) December 4, 2021

I can not !!! My cousin yelled as we ate breakfast like an earthquake? !!! I came to LUMINDOL BA KAGABI?? I like it yes!!!! nctzen we were shaken😩😭

– chiee (@waycitysun) Dec 4, 2021

Shota trending “earthquake” only nctzen knows it ha ha ha

– Kelsky | Busy 📚 (@kkiel_johnnn) December 4, 2021

#earthquake is trending around the world and what if non nctzen would panic if they saw this trend

– onyour_mak (@ncityy16) December 4, 2021

How do you explain the whole tl being like ‘the place of the earthquake is in 10 minutes’ to someone who is not nctzen

– 🙂 (@lovstenny) December 5, 2021

#Earthquake is trending all over the Philippines with 617K tweets and I a non-NCTzen member thought a natural phenomenon really happened here

– Abi (@shenabichan) Dec 4, 2021

#earthquake is the new NCT 127 song from the new NCT 2021 album, the track video is coming out tomorrow. Nothing serious like a real earthquake sorry non-fans and locals 😭 pic.twitter.com/BiWEy5xmuA

– Dragon ryu (@nct_127) December 4, 2021

Some also posted their reactions on how the video was released after 12 MN KST.

We were very prepared for the NCT127 earthquake to shake after 6 minutes..🥲🥲🥲🥲

— Zennie◡̈ (@urjaeedimples) December 5, 2021

Dozens waiting for the teaser video of the nct 127 earthquake: pic.twitter.com/oomKMvH5iy

– wiki (@M4RKFILE) December 5, 2021

Earthquake heading unassisted video track 😭 pic.twitter.com/t3uwJe9UnN

– stari⁷⁷ 💫 (@jaehyunsky_) December 5, 2021

When the earthquake shakes When the earthquake shakes pic.twitter.com/evBIB90hAY

– Aya (@jeongyunonly) December 5, 2021

The only acceptable reason for delaying the earthquake is that they intend to launch it tomorrow because it is 12/7

– Puffy ☁️ (@nctscore) December 5, 2021

nctzens waiting for earthquake teaser: pic.twitter.com/SsHWe0x2AL

– alliah ☺︎ (forminhyng) December 5, 2021

Is that why it is called an earthquake? We don’t know when it will come, our world will suddenly shake without expecting anything

– wiki (@M4RKFILE) December 5, 2021

The only earthquake I’ve been waiting for 🙁

– stari⁷⁷ 💫 (@jaehyunsky_) December 5, 2021

Hashan 20 minutes. Before 12am KST: “Spotify-nim, please I like Earthquake’s 20-minute video a lot too ^^”

Hashan when they didn’t drop the track with the video: #EarthquakeByNCT127 @NCTsmtown_127 #NCT127 pic.twitter.com/3WiQZ13qlj

– ㅍㅊ 🍑 (@peachestnutx) Dec 5, 2021

The earthquake really opened up the earth, devoured it and left no crumbs Cursed 127 I did it again pic.twitter.com/xkC5iqHAfY

Noise Music Labs (CENTERlTUS) December 5, 2021

Wave took the nct 127 earthquake song seriously pic.twitter.com/vtl8ewE35g

– ELLIE 𖤐 (_ikykleeknow) December 5, 2021

nct 127 Really an earthquake, the whole city is in chaos now

– wiki (@M4RKFILE) December 5, 2021

Once again, sorry non K-Pop fans. It’s just that #EarthquakebyNCT127 shook the entire universe. Anyway, let’s all quietly wait for December 10, 2021 – the pre-release of NCT U’s “Beautiful” is just around the corner.

Another POP! Stories you may like:

‘OMG WINWIN’ trends appear as NCT member in the group’s latest movie

NCTzens Buckle Up, NCT 2021 Coming Soon

NCT’s Jaehyun has been cast in another drama, fans can’t get enough of this news

K-Pop is going out to watch Wanna One Reunion at MAMA 2021

Awards season means another world war, but in the world of K-Pop

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pop.inquirer.net/117184/earthquake-was-trending-on-twitter-but-not-for-the-usual-reason-thanks-to-nct-127 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos