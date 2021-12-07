The WHO welcomes Gavi’s historic decision to fund the first malaria vaccine





The WHO welcomes the historic decision of the Gavi Alliance Committee to invest in the first malaria vaccine program. The decision ensures investment in the long-awaited malaria vaccine and ensures that many more children at risk will benefit from this life-saving vaccine and additional malaria prevention. Gavi Board approved the investment to support the introduction, procurement and delivery of malaria vaccines to eligible countries for Gavi in ​​sub-Saharan Africa in the period 2022-2025. Initial investment of 155.7 million USD for the period 2022-2025 will launch the implementation of this additional tool to “help reduce child mortality in Africa,” Gavi says. In response to the decision, Ghana’s health minister and board member Gavi Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said in Notice: “Ghana, along with several countries on the continent, is proud to have been involved in the pilot program and development of the first approved malaria vaccine, and today we welcome the decision of the Gavi Committee to invest in the malaria vaccine program. We must now work together to ensure that children across the continent can benefit from this additional intervention against malaria. ” “This global investment is another milestone for the first malaria vaccine, which will increase child survival and expand the reach of malaria prevention through the existing child vaccination platform,” said Dr. Kate O’Brien, director of the Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals. “This international funding of malaria vaccine doses for implementation in the country is a concrete step forward in increasing access to RTS, with the malaria vaccine.” The WHO recommendation for RTS, S malaria vaccine and this further decision was made through WHO support and contributions in many departments and at all levels of the Organization, Ministries of Health in the pilot countries of Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, African Evaluation Partners, UNICEF, PATH, GSK, Vaccine Implementation Program Funders Against Malaria (MVIP) (Gavi, Global Fund and Unitaid) and other public and private partners internationally and nationally. Interest in the malaria vaccine in endemic countries is high and demand for the vaccine is expected to exceed the currently limited supply. Current estimates of vaccine production are up to 15 million doses per year; however, demand is estimated at more than 80 million doses per year. “The significance of these two announcements – first, the WHO recommendation, and second, Gavi’s decision to open a window to vaccine funding – is truly historic,” said Dr. Pedro Alonso, director of the Global Malaria Program. “We need new tools to achieve our global malaria goals. And now, for the first time, we have a malaria vaccine that we estimate can save an additional 40,000 to 80,000 lives of African children each year. This represents scientific and public health progress. “ The WHO and partners are committed to finding access to and taking action to accelerate vaccine availability to increase vaccine access and reduce child morbidity and mortality.

