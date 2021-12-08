University of Washington seismologists raise concerns about the ShakeAlert earthquake warning system





Seismologists are concerned that the earthquake early warning system may not be able to properly send notifications that the shaking is heading to certain areas.

Seismologists at the University of Washington worry that major population centers like Seattle and Tacoma may not receive timely warnings that a tremor is coming, depending on where a magnitude nine earthquake begins along the Pacific Northwest Coast.

Renate Hartog, Network Director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, and graduate student Mika Thompson have new recommendations based on their research. They ran about 30 scenarios where, during the worst kind of earthquake to hit the Northwest, if the level of the new ShakeAlert system remained too high to avoid annoying notifications of smaller, harmless earthquakes, the system might not be able to properly send alerts that the shaking is heading to certain areas, in Some cases even after the vibration has already reached those areas. They recommend setting the equivalent of vibration to detect smaller earthquakes of less than three degrees.

RELATED: No tsunami danger after multiple earthquakes off Oregon coast

The Cascadia subduction zone is a massive seismic fault extending hundreds of miles off the northwest coast. It begins off Cape Mendocino, California, runs north through Oregon and Washington, and then ends off the coast of the Canadian island of Vancouver.

While most people think earthquakes and seismic centers are coming from a compacted area, scientists expect the Cascadia Subduction Zone to open up and progress like a slab shredding, a massive earthquake lasting about five minutes. It can start anywhere along the fault, starting at one end or the other or even starting in the middle and spreading in two directions.

Hartog King 5 demonstrated one scenario where the earthquake begins west of Eugene, Oregon, and results in an earthquake that the system initially did not read as large enough to generate shaking in population centers located to the north.

“Because this rupture takes so long to develop, the system doesn’t realize it’s a really large earthquake soon enough to give a warning to Seattle,” Hartog said.

An academic paper on the topic is expected to be presented next week at the fall meeting of the American Geophysical Union.

UW was part of the development of ShakeAlert. However, the system started in Southern California where there is no subduction zone. While California experiences more frequent and major damaging earthquakes, a large portion of the state is subject to benign and smaller earthquake events, which means that the ShakeAlert level is set higher to avoid annoying alerts.

The Cascadia Subduction was most recently shaken for nearly 322 years in the 1700s.

>> Download KING 5’s Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video-on-demand

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/disaster/uw-seismologists-raise-concern-about-shakealert-earthquake-warning-system/281-6840f7c3-af4d-47fe-b187-6890eba95d27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos