An earthquake was felt in parts of Karachi





Karachi:

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was felt at a depth of 15 km in separate parts of the capital of Sindh on Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan National Seismological Center, it originated 15 kilometers south of the DHA in Karachi.

The tremors were felt in various areas of the coastal city including North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Quaidabad Municipality, Scheme 33, Gulshan-e Iqbal, Gulistan-e Jowhar, Gulshan-e Hadid and others at 10:16 PM PST.

People rushed out of their homes in panic. However, no loss of life or property damage has been reported so far.

People rushed out of their homes in panic after earthquakes measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shook parts of Karachi on Wednesday evening. However, no loss of life or property damage has been reported so far #etribune pic.twitter.com/enYKvbJpy4

– The Express Tribune (@etribune) December 8, 2021

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale while its depth was 15 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the quake was felt in Hyderabad in other parts of the province. The earthquake was measured by the Indian National Center of Seismology (NCS) at a magnitude of 4.5 at a depth of 89.6 km below the epicenter near the Sangar area.

The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports.

Minor tremors were also felt in Mirpurkhas, Tando Lahar, Shahdpur, Singoro and Jhoul.

Several people have taken to Twitter to express their feelings about the situation.

I felt strong tremors from the quake, everything started shaking even my bed was shaking for probably 30 seconds and then stopped.

May Allah protect us all from natural disasters, Amin #earthquake #karachi

– Kiran Aftab Khan (@kirankhanPPP) December 8, 2021

#earthquake originated on 08-12-2021 at 22:16 PST Score: 4.1 Depth: 15 km Length: 25.17 NLong: 67.29 E Center: 15 North DHA #Karachi

PMD, Islamabad.

Wassef Shakeel (Wasef Shakeel) December 8, 2021

I was alone in my room, playing the bar, and suddenly the earthquake hit me, and I ran out of the room frightened.

— Muhammad Aamir Bٹ (@MuhammadAamir_) December 8, 2021

Just sleeping on the sofa is like rocking the sofa slowly and then fast for a second or two.. God is merciful #Earthquake

– Asif Khan (@asifkaimi) December 8, 2021

Earlier in August, mild tremors of magnitude 3.0 were felt in some areas of the coastal city.

No loss of life or property damage has been reported, however, some people are still evacuating their workplaces and residences in fear.

The National Seismological Center reported a quake depth of about 15 kilometers, while its epicenter was 72 kilometers northeast of the coastal city.

