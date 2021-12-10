The swarm of earthquakes continues, but the experts don’t seem to be worried





While the main concern with large earthquakes far from Earth is the potential for tsunamis, “events to date in this swarm will not generate observable tsunamis,” the USGS writes.

In addition, the fault line in which the swarm occurs – the Blanco fault zone – moves in tandem and is not the type of massive fault that displaces ocean water to create tsunamis. Such earthquakes that result in tsunamis are more common on the nearby fault line.

“The main threat from a tsunami in the Pacific Northwest is the Cascadia Subduction Zone located 360 kilometers (220 miles) east of this sequence.”

Meanwhile, the Blanco fault zone shaking “can last for days to weeks, or can stop suddenly at any time,” the USGS wrote. The series of earthquakes, which began early Tuesday morning and continued through Thursday, is gathering between 200 and 250 miles west of the coastal city of Newport, Oregon — far enough away to be undetected on Earth.

But given the area’s seismic history, it’s creating quite a stir.

“If you ask me (on Monday) where is likely to produce a group of 5.0-magnitude earthquakes in a single day, that would be at the top of the list,” said Harold Tobin, director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Center. Network at Washington State University, for CNN.

The Blanco fault zone is more active than the infamous San Andreas fault in California, having produced more than 1,500 earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or greater since the 1970s, according to an analysis by Oregon State University.

Not necessarily a prelude to “the big”

Most impressive of this week’s earthquakes was that the swarm included no fewer than nine tremors of magnitude 5.0 to 5.8, with the majority occurring at a shallow depth of just 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). Earthquakes in the region have tripled the annual average (three earthquakes over 5.0 per year) since 1980, according to the USGS database.

There were also swarms in June and July of 2008 and in August 2009 according to the USGS.

Although the epicenter of this week’s earthquake swarm, the Blanco fracture zone, is among the most seismically active in North America, it rarely results in devastating earthquakes.

The fault is located about 275 miles west of the Oregon coast and about 200 miles west of the Cascadia subduction zone, where the largest and most destructive northwest earthquakes have historically occurred.

“Blanco-fracture zone earthquakes are strike slip (lateral movements of crustal masses on both sides, rather than upward-down displacement), so they are unlikely to pose a tsunami risk, even if a larger earthquake, such as a 7.0 magnitude, for example occurs,” Tobin said. for CNN.

There have been more than 133 earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 or greater in the Blanco fault zone since 1980 and nothing on Earth has followed suit, according to seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones.

“Today’s earthquakes can be thought of as a major shock and a swarm of aftershocks, the only difference being that in this case, there’s not much difference in magnitude between them,” Tobin said.

Although this week’s earthquakes have raised concerns that the so-called “big quake” may be approaching, Tobin emphasized that this is not necessarily the case.

“There is a very long distance from these earthquakes to the Cascadia subduction zone,” he explained. “Our current best understanding of how stress is transmitted through the crust (and mantle) indicates that these events do not significantly alter the stress on the subduction zone.”

Although there have been a notable number of earthquakes of magnitude 5.5+ in a short period of time, he said, they are not inherently alarming but seismically interesting.

