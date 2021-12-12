Slow slip earthquake under Kapiti





After five years of getting stuck in the upper Australian plate, GNS Science said the Pacific plate is starting to move again.

Since the slow-slide event began in mid-September, experts have recorded six centimeters of movement at the plate boundary so far.

GeoNet

The GeoNet model shows the amount of movement in the Hikurangi subduction zone since mid-September this year, in centimeters. Arrows show the offset of GeoNet’s continuous GPS positions used for slow-moving earthquake detection.

It is expected to continue for several more months.

Slow slip events are common in New Zealand, and most often occur off the east coast.

The last time the slow-slide event occurred in the Kapete region was after the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake.

GNS Science said it could involve the same amount of motion at the plate boundary as the magnitude-7 earthquake, but it happens so slowly that no one will know it.

GeoNet

The ‘adherent’ (red) and ‘creeping’ (blue) sections of the Hikurangi subduction zone.

Small local earthquakes can occur, but none have been detected at this point associated with a slow slip event.

GNS Science said the only way to measure and record slow-slide events is by looking at GPS data to see how the Earth is moving.

