Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.5 – South China Sea earthquake, 37 km southwest of Batangas, Calabarzon, Philippines, on Monday December 13, 2021 5:12 pm (GMT +8)

Bulacan, Philippines (202.9 km NE) [Map] / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 30-60sec: While sitting, shake the flet then watch the chandelier hang sway side to side | 8 users found this interesting.

Selang, Cavite (71.6 km NE) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: I was sitting and then suddenly felt my body move side to side. I couldn’t make it because I was in a comfortable position and had to strain myself to move that way. | 2 users found this interesting.

Pilar, Bataan, Philippines (116.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 s: I am sitting on a chair next to a table.. I was reading a message on my phone when I felt my side shivering for a few seconds | 1 user found this interesting

Makati City (108.6 km NE) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swinging / 10-15sec: I’m in front of my computer now in Makati City, Philippines and just felt an earthquake check the health of my family members on the first floor | 1 user found this interesting

Subic, Zambales, Central Luzon (152.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds: I was entering a Minecraft server when I said, “Oh, there it is.” It’s a very light shake. I had assumed it was the fourth degree. | 1 user found this interesting

Bacoor City, Cavite Philippines (94.4 km NE) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: Sitting on the bed on the ground floor. Hair from side to side vibrate. He saw a curtain swaying and heard a creak (from the wooden cupboards) | 1 user found this interesting

Clark Philippines (175.4 km N from epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 sec: 9th floor windows vibrate | 2 users found this interesting.

Philippines (110.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 10-15 seconds: Sitting at my desk when I started getting dizzy and the bottles and pendant light were swaying. | 2 users found this interesting.

Tagaytay (61.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / 30-60 seconds: On my couch, everything is shaking | 2 users found this interesting.

Asesan, Tagaytay City / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 min: It is a very strong earthquake, I could feel it even when I was standing. Floor lamps, mirrors, and blinds all move | 1 user found this interesting

Payumo, Denaluvan (144 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 30-60 sec: First eastward tremor, then slight tremor, side-to-side tremor. It lasted about 60-70 seconds.

Pasay (107.3 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 5-10 sec: I was working on my laptop when I felt the shaking. I thought someone was hitting the wall, making my chair move, but my mother, who was in the same room, asked if there was an earthquake since she felt it too. You searched for it on social media and more

Quiapo District, National Capital Region (113.7 km NE) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: I felt dizzy here on the 5th floor of a dormitory in Manila. | 1 user found this interesting

Pasig City (117.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 15-20 seconds: sitting on bed, forward-backward movement | 1 user found this interesting

Batangas, Calabarzon (38.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: mild shaking, window shaking and variable swing | 1 user found this interesting

Balagtas, Central Luzon (135.7 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 sec: I am sitting with my chair shivering | 1 user found this interesting

Batangas City (40.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds: Weak vibration | 1 user found this interesting

Quezon City (122.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and Horizontal Oscillation / 10-15 seconds: In my work desk I’m sending emails. | 1 user found this interesting

Tagaytay City (56.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 30-60 sec.: wake up from nap | 1 user found this interesting

Cavite, Philippines (84.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / Very short: sitting looking at the instrument | 1 user found this interesting

East Pagak Pagak, Olongapo City (145.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Single Vertical Bump / 1-2 Seconds: Sitting Outside Backyard Garage | 1 user found this interesting

Cavite Bakur (92.7 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration: sitting | 1 user found this interesting

Batangas (65 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds: while lying upstairs we feel the shaking | 1 user found this interesting

Pasig (112.9 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal sway (lateral) / 10-15 seconds: Typing in the office on the computer. Everything swings. | 1 user found this interesting

Guijinto Bulacan (138.2 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5secs: I’m standing in my room and it rocks me sideways but it’s very fast like only 5secs. | 1 user found this interesting

Balayan (35.7 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 s: In my cell phone I am watching the video. Although my brother bumped into the top of the bed he didn’t. | 1 user found this interesting

Batangas City (37.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): movement up / down | 1 user found this interesting (reported by our app)

Natipuan Batangas (57.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: bed shaking | 1 user found this interesting

Las Peñas City, Philippines (99.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: sitting on the bench, resting from work | 1 user found this interesting

Selang, Cavite (67.4 km NE) [Map] / Low Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 30-60 sec.: Swing | 1 user found this interesting

