Northwest earthquake swarm pauses after shaky weekend





Each yellow dot represents the epicenter of the earthquake reported by the USGS; The yellow dots have occurred at any time during the last 7 days while the orange dots reflect earthquakes from the last 24 hours. Photo: USGS

More than 100 earthquakes have rocked offshore waters in the Pacific Northwest in recent days, causing some concern among those along the seismically active coast of Washington and Oregon that something bigger was looming. While the weekend started on a shaky note, a new working week appears to have started with a pause, with no earthquakes detected in this area until today.

A total of 105 earthquakes have struck off the coast of Oregon in the past seven days, including 4.4 that struck yesterday morning. The intensity of most earthquakes in this swarm ranged from 3.2 to 5.8 degrees. These earthquakes are part of a swarm that began on December 7. The first earthquake in this series was a 4.2-magnitude earthquake and struck at 5:20 a.m. local time. In the first 24 hours of the event, there were more than 55 earthquakes of magnitude 3.4 or greater. The greatest in the entire squadron was 5.8 so far.

There was no tsunami risk from the Pacific Northwest Swarm. The USGS says, “Because these earthquakes are generally small to medium in size and have a focal mechanism of slip (lateral or horizontal movement, not vertical), they are not likely to generate a tsunami. However, if they become larger, they may cause some local waves growing”. In addition to the USGS, the National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center has also issued its own bulletin on stronger earthquakes in swarms, adding that there is no imminent threat of a tsunami.

According to the USGS, the swarm is located approximately 200 miles west of the Cascadia Subduction Zone, and continues along the Blanco Fracture Zone, a slip fault system at the edge of the Juan de Fuca Plate.

This is not the first earthquake swarm to hit this area in recent times. In 2003, a squadron hit 31 miles from today’s squadron. The 2003 swarm included a magnitude 6.3 earthquake along with 4 other earthquakes of magnitude 5.1 – 6.7. The 2003 squadron lasted only 24 hours. Scientists are not sure when the ongoing swarm will end.

According to the USGS, an earthquake swarm is a series of small to moderate earthquakes within a relatively small area that does not fit into the pattern of an aftershock sequence. Swarms are usually short-lived, but can last for days, weeks, or sometimes months, and often recur at the same locations.

The last earthquake of this swarm occurred yesterday. If an earthquake does not occur today and tomorrow, the swarm will be considered finished. One earthquake happened yesterday, not the day before, and 18 the day before that day.

Scientists will continue to monitor the area for any change in seismic behavior; The Tsunami Warning Center will also monitor ongoing earthquake activity and will issue a tsunami warning if necessary.

