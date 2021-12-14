Fireball captured on video in Campbell River: ‘The Coolest Thing Ever’





Light snow in the morning and balls of fire in the evening.

On Sunday, December 12, locals flocked to social media after seeing a “fireball” hanging from the sky over the Campbell River shortly after 5pm.

While cruising on Island Hwy near Rockland Road, Sean Mark captured him on video. “The coolest thing ever,” he said.

“I was heading back from Duncan Bay and I saw him above the water toward Quadra!” I wrote another message to the Facebook group, Campbell River Rant & Raves.

Meanwhile, Radio Vista’s Lori Berry spotted the bright light when she looked out her front window.

“It kind of went through the trees,” she said.

“It was huge. It was the biggest one I’ve ever seen. I saw another during a meteor shower last summer, but this one was bigger and brighter.”

Berry sums up her experience in one word: lucky. “There is a chance in a hundred million that she will see it. Well, I guess it is clear that there are other people who have seen it as well,” she said with a laugh.

In fact, similar scenes occurred across Vancouver Island.

“So people seem to have seen it from Campbell River all the way to Victoria. I have some friends in the Comox Valley who have witnessed it. Just a wonderful sight, I’ve never seen before in my life,” Kayla Kasinen told our editing room.

Only in the south, was it accompanied by a “thunderous bang,” leading some to believe it was an earthquake.

“17:05 earthquake, Saanichton area near the Mount Newton crossroads!” Said one of the residents of the island. “I felt Sookie too!” Another added.

But seismologist John Cassidy points to the latest data: “Nothing is visible on seismographs on the South Island.”

“There is no earthquake (considering that it was observed from Sauk to Duncan to Saanich – even a small earthquake that was felt across this area could be easily recorded),” Cassidy said.

“Maybe a meteorite.”

Geminid meteor at its peak tonight:

Keep your eyes on the sky this time of year.

“Every December, we have a chance to see one of our favorite meteor showers – Gemini,” NASA explains.

“The shower is currently active until December 17 and will peak on the night of December 13 through the morning of December 14, making those hours the best time to see meteor showers.”

NASA says that if it wasn’t cloudy, most of the world would be able to see the Gemini and they would be best seen in the Northern Hemisphere – where observers are likely to see 30-40 meteors per hour.

More details here.

