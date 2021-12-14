Warning of a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia | world News





On the other hand, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center estimated its intensity at 7.7, placing the earthquake at a depth of 5 km.

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, as the country’s meteorological department issued a tsunami warning.

The Indonesian authorities estimated the earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.5, struck the East Nusa Tenggara region in the Flores Sea.

The US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also said “hazardous” tsunami waves are possible for coasts located 1,000 kilometers from the epicenter in Indonesia.

Noting that the chances of casualties have been low since an undersea earthquake, the USGS asserted that “recent earthquakes in this region have caused secondary hazards such as tsunamis and landslides that may have contributed to the losses.”

Indonesia suffers from frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin collide.

A devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra in 2004 and subsequently triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people across the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia. It is still widely regarded as one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

In 2018, another massive earthquake shook the island of Lombok. This was followed by several earthquakes over the next two weeks, killing more than 550 people on the holiday island and in neighboring Sumbawa.

In the same year, another 7.5-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on the island of Sulawesi killed or missing more than 4,300 people.

