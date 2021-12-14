Indonesia flees their homes after 7.3 earthquake, tsunami warning | earthquake news





The epicenter of the quake was north of Flores island in East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, where the quake sparked terror.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, and observers briefly warned of the possibility of a dangerous tsunami before the threat was raised.

The epicenter was north of Flores island in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province, where the quake sparked panic after it struck around 0320 GMT.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, known as BMKG, earlier reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.4, and warned of a “possible tsunami”.

“I was in the field. People ran in panic. I’m still … scared,” Norini, a resident of Adunara island in East Flores state, told AFP.

Panicked people were seen screaming and gathering in the street as the ground shook, according to a video clip obtained by Al Jazeera from Marius Gelamo, a spokesman for the East Nusa Tenggara governor’s office.

Another video provided by the same source showed a slight increase in the water level in one coastal area in the county, but no major tsunami was reported.

Nor were there reports of major damage or deaths in the areas where the quake was felt, even as authorities urged caution.

The US Geological Survey said the chance of casualties was low, noting that “recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as tsunamis and landslides that may have contributed to the losses.”

“Everyone ran into the street,” Augustinus Florianos, a resident of the town of Momiri on the island of Flores, told Reuters news agency.

Tsunami warnings were issued for the regions of Maluku, East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, Southeast and South Sulawesi, after the earthquake struck 112 kilometers (69.59 miles) northwest of Larantuka, in the eastern part of Flores, at a depth of 12 kilometers. .

A 5.6-magnitude aftermath hit Larantoka after the first earthquake, according to reports.

There were no immediate reports of damage and residents felt the quake for several minutes as people fled their homes, said Alphonse Hada Petain, head of the East Flores Disaster Mitigation Agency in Larantuka.

People gathered outside the East Nusa Tenggara Provincial Hall after the strong earthquake that hit the area on Tuesday [Photo from Marius Jelamu/Office of the Governor for Economics and Development NTT]

People on social media said the quake was strongly felt in Makassar, South Sulawesi.

Indonesia suffers from frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin collide.

Among Indonesia’s deadly string of earthquakes, the devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake in 2004 off the coast of Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people across the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.

The Boxing Day disaster was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

In 2018, a strong earthquake rocked the island of Lombok and several more tremors followed over the next two weeks, killing more than 550 people on the holiday island of nearby Sumbawa.

Later that year, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on the island of Sulawesi left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

On December 4, at least 48 people were killed and hundreds injured when Mount Semeru erupted on the island of Java on December 4.

With additional reporting by Aisha Llewellyn

.

