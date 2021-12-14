Indonesia earthquake: Tsunami warning after 7.6-magnitude earthquake





The earthquake is said to have struck about 71 miles north of Momiri on the island of Flores, at a depth of 10 kilometers

download the video

Video is not available

The video will play automatically soon 8 Cancel

play now

Indonesians flee after earthquake triggered tsunami warning

An earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Indonesia, causing panicked local residents to flee their homes.

Experts issued tsunami warnings after the quake on Tuesday, but that warning was later lifted.

The US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves were “possible for coasts located 1,000 km from the epicenter in Indonesia”.

Video footage on social media showed terrified local residents fleeing buildings that were visibly shaking due to the strength of the earthquake.

The images also revealed the damage caused by the earthquakes in the surrounding areas, including South Sulawesi.

“Everyone ran to the street,” Augustinus Florianos, a resident of Momiri, told Reuters.

Pictures of the devastation in South Sulawesi were posted on social media.

picture:

Twitter)

“It felt like a wave, up and down,” said Zakaria Gintana Kiranz, a Larantuka resident.

The earthquake struck 112 km (69.59 miles) northwest of Larantuka in the eastern part of Flores at a depth of 12 km.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Maluku, East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, Southeast and South Sulawesi regions.

After the first earthquake, a 5.6-magnitude aftershock shook the city of Larantuka.

It is not known if there have been injuries (

picture:

Twitter) The tremors were felt strongly in Makassar (

picture:

Twitter)

There were no immediate reports of damage and people felt the quake for several minutes as people fled their homes, said Alphonse Hada Petain, head of the East Flores Disaster Mitigation Agency in Larantuka.

People on social media said the quake was strongly felt in Makassar, South Sulawesi.

Calculations for the earthquake’s magnitude varied and the USGS estimated the measurement at 7.3.

An earthquake greater than 7.0 is considered a “major earthquake” that can cause “significant damage”.

The earthquake occurred on Tuesday

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines located in the Pacific basin.

Earlier this month, a volcano caused mayhem when it erupted for the second time.

Mount Semeru began spewing clouds of hot ash in Java, killing at least 22 people and forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency confirmed the latest death toll, with 27 people still missing.

Read more

Peru earthquake: Major earthquakes of 7.3 magnitude struck a country in South America

Read more

Greece earthquake: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake was felt in Crete as far away as Israel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/breaking-tsunami-warning-issued-after-25690422 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos