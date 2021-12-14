Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake off Flores island





An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck off the coast of the Indonesian island of Flores on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. The country’s meteorological agency briefly warned of a possible tsunami before the threat was raised.

The quake struck at a depth of 18.5 kilometers below sea level, and was located 112 kilometers north of the town of Maumere, which has a population of 85,000, according to the Associated Press.

The authorities said the probability of injuries is low while noting that recent earthquakes in Indonesia have caused later hazards such as tsunamis and landslides, AFP reports.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Abdul Mahari said the quake was strongly felt by residents of Momiri town, the Associated Press reported. Television footage, seen by the news agency, showed many residents fleeing the buildings.

“There is no information on the damage yet,” Mahari said. “But the rapid response team is working on gathering information.”

Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent in Indonesia because it is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where there are many volcanoes and fault lines.

Indonesia experienced its last major earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 in January. At least 105 people were killed and 6,500 injured in the country’s West Sulawesi province.

Sulawesi province was hit by a tsunami in September 2018, killing thousands of people. More than 5,000 people are reported missing.

In 2019, a series of earthquakes hit Indonesia. In September, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake killed 20 people in the city of Ambon.

The town of Ternate was hit by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in July 2019 and no injuries were reported.

The 2004 magnitude 9.1 earthquake, which struck off the coast of Sumatra, is considered one of the deadliest disasters the country has faced. The tsunami caused by the earthquake killed 1.7 thousand people in Indonesia.

