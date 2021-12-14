Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes Indonesia amid tsunami warning | world | News





A 7.3-magnitude earthquake was detected near an Indonesian island earlier today. The earthquake, which is believed to have occurred around 3.20 a.m. GMT, reportedly hit 71 miles north of Momiri.

However, the US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center is believed to have warned that waves could reach coasts “within 1,000 kilometers from the epicenter of Indonesia”.

Momiri is the largest city on the northeastern coast of the island of Flores.

While initial reports suggested the strength was as high as 7.7, the USGS revised the quake’s strength to 7.3.

However, earthquakes that strike even of this size are considered “major” and capable of causing “severe damage”.

Tsunami warnings were issued to cover Malacca, East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, Southeast and South Sulawesi.

Abdel Mehari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, warned residents in the area to feel the quake.

He said, “There is no information on the damage yet.

But the rapid response team is working on gathering information.”

However, Indonesia is known to be affected by such natural disasters.

The island nation of 270 million is located on the so-called “Ring of Fire,” which places it on the fault lines of the Pacific Ocean and on the arc of volcanoes.

In January, at least 105 people were killed and about 6,500 injured after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit West Sulawesi Province.

