Inflation afflicts Portland’s earthquake-resistant Burnside Bridge efforts





Screen capture from a video in Multnomah County in November 2021 showing a simulation of the Burnside Bridge in Portland collapsing during an earthquake. The county has identified some cost-saving improvements to the original plan to prepare the bridge for earthquakes and solicit feedback from the public.

Screenshot from Multnomah County/Multnomah County video

Nathan Hoover, historian and tour guide, stands by the 95-year-old Burnside Bridge and looks at the nails and trusses that keep it standing. It explains how the two concrete base piers that hold up the middle of the bridge are backed by wood – and what that might mean when a major earthquake strikes.

“It’s actually 40-foot-high Douglas fir trunks,” he said. “There are 380 tree trunks for each bottom pier. And they are stuck close enough to each other that they make a strong enough foundation that you can build a bridge over that.

But it is not the strongest in the event of a major earthquake. It could very well be like a pick-up game.”

Nathan Hoover organizes bridge tours for schoolchildren and tourists at PDX Bridge Tours. He thinks the hundreds of timber supporting the Burnside Bridge could collapse in the event of a major earthquake.

Christian Foden Wensel / OPB

It has been 321 years since the last major earthquake in Cascadia. Geologists now estimate that there is a one in three chance that a so-called “big” will hit the area within the lifetime of most Oregonians.

In the event of a major earthquake, the violent shaking can last up to five minutes, and downtown Portland’s bridges are not expected to remain functional.

Most of Portland’s bridges stand on river sediments that, in the event of a major earthquake, will behave like wet sand that vibrates underfoot, said Mike Boleyn, a spokesman for Multnomah County.

When they built these bridges in the 1920s, they didn’t know we were in an earthquake country. “So they were going down sort of to a level that might be 50 feet underground,” Boleyn said. “We now know that the soil below is highly suspect to liquefy. They are right next to the river, and in that big earthquake, there will be all this degradation.”

Bolin said the county wants to rebuild the Burnside Bridge so it can continue work the day after the subduction area earthquake. Such a bridge would have to stand on concrete pillars dug up 150 feet below the geological strata known as the Troutdale Formation.

Screenshot from a Multnomah County video in November 2021 showing proposed earthquake changes in preparation for the Burnside Bridge in Portland. The county identified some cost-saving improvements to the original plan and solicited feedback from the public.

Screenshot from Multnomah County/Multnomah County video

Last year, provincial leaders had a plan to find the funds for such a powerful bridge. But then came a series of setbacks. Voters rejected a $7 billion regional transfer measure. The epidemic and inflation have exacerbated the problem.

“We were looking at an $800 million project before the pandemic,” Bolin said. “Rising prices and competition for resources have pushed it up to about $1 billion.”

Now the county must cut costs. The most controversial idea: Instead of expanding the Burnside area, the county could keep the bridge the same width it is now. This will save about $150 million, but the bridge will be about 17 feet narrower than expected and will support four lanes instead of five.

Screenshot from a Multnomah County video in November 2021 showing proposed earthquake changes in preparation for the Burnside Bridge in Portland. The county identified some cost-saving improvements to the original plan and solicited feedback from the public.

Screenshot from Multnomah County/Multnomah County video

A second way to save is to stick with the design of the base – with the road surfaces still pivoting towards the sky to allow passage underneath – rather than converting the Burnside into a vertical lift bridge, similar to the Hawthorne Bridge. This will save about $30 million.

Provincial leaders briefly thought about no drawbridge at all. But this does mean that the Enhanced Burnside has to be much longer and longer. The longer and longer bridge would cut downtown, said Boleyn: “It should be high enough for ships that probably only come every three years, like the Rose Festival fleet. That kind of bridge would be very long, and you’d be about Powell Books on the west side and about 10th Avenue on the Eastern side.

The county can also save money by selling the bridge’s metal superstructure to someone willing to remove it, saving the cost of dismantling and disposal. But no one would accept a similar offer on the project to replace nearby Selwood Bridge a few years ago.

Perhaps the most beloved aspect of the Burnside Bridge is the two small hexagonal elevator operators’ homes that sit on top. Nowadays they are not usually employees. Ships that need to board the river summon a worker at the nearby Hawthorne Bridge, which operates 24/7, then someone is dispatched to open Burnside.

Multnomah County is asking the public how best to scale back construction of the Burnside Earthquake Resistant Bridge.

Christian Foden Wensel / OPB

Pauline believes the hexagonal design can be incorporated into the new bridge. He said the skateboard park located below the east side of the bridge will also remain, although it will be closed periodically during construction.

But all this planning may be in vain if the commissioners cannot generate the momentum to demolish and rebuild the bridge. They need to persuade politicians in other jurisdictions — such as the state and federal government and the city of Portland — to get involved. Before the pandemic, 40,000 Portlanders used the Burnside Bridge daily.

Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega-Pederson said the process of building a bridge is part art, and part science.

“There is a lot of personal contact. He reaches out. She talks about why this is important,” she said. “I will be presenting to (Portland) City Council next week. We haven’t spoken to the city commissioners since there were three new commissioners. So we want to make sure that they have a good understanding of what this project is.”

Burnside was chosen for replacement because, unlike many of Portland’s other bridges, it does not run under another highway or railroad. Therefore, it is unlikely that anything will fall on it during an earthquake. It has also been designated a “lifeline” route by the state, meaning it must remain open for emergency services.

Meanwhile, Tuesday is the last day the public can consider money-saving ideas for the county at burnsidebridge.org.

If all goes as planned, construction can begin in 2025, and people can cross by 2030.

Inflation has pushed the cost of building the Burnside Earthquake-resistant Bridge up to $1 billion. Multnomah County is asking the public to consider potential cost-saving ideas at burnsidebridge.org

Christian Foden Wensel / OPB

.

