Strong earthquake hits Indonesia, tsunami warning canceled

The US Geological Survey says the quake occurred 100 km north of Maumere. (AFP)

Indonesia has raised a tsunami alert following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake off the island of Flores, causing panic in an area prone to deadly quakes but apparently causing no major damage or casualties.

Tuesday’s quake struck about 100 km north of the town of Maumere at a depth of 18.5 km in the Flores Sea at 0320 GMT, the US Geological Survey said.

The disaster mitigation agency said one person was injured in Manggarai, Flores, and a school building and several homes were damaged on Slayar island, South Sulawesi.

“Everyone ran into the street,” said Augustinus Florianos, a resident of the town of Momiri in Flores.

“It felt like a wave, up and down,” said Zacharias Gentana Kirans, a Flores resident.

Tsunami warning lifted

After the initial tsunami warning, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii and later the Indonesian Meteorological Agency raised the warning about two hours after the quake.

“The previous earthquake no longer has the possibility of a tsunami. It is very likely that there will be aftershocks, which we hope will not be stronger than before,” said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the Indonesia Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin collide.

deadly earthquakes

Among Indonesia’s deadly string of earthquakes, the devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake in 2004 off the coast of Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people across the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.

The Boxing Day disaster was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history.

In 2018, a strong earthquake rocked the island of Lombok and several more tremors followed over the next two weeks, killing more than 550 people on the holiday island of nearby Sumbawa.

Later that year, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on the island of Sulawesi left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

The last major earthquake was in January, with a magnitude of 6.2 and killing at least 105 people and injuring nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.

