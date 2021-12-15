🌱 Is the Burnside Bridge ready for earthquakes? + Snowy owl in Troutdale





What’s up, Portland? How is your week? We’re already halfway there, but the holidays make a lot of people act like they’re already on vacation. This is the way things should be. Now let me tell you about today.

First, today’s weather:

We have a gray, rainy day for Wednesday and it’s high 41. The weather is still technically not winter yet.

Here’s the top news in Portland today:

The City of Portland is assessing its infrastructure in preparation for a potential earthquake that could damage its buildings, bridges, and roads. One concern is Burnside Bridge and how the earthquake could affect the 95-year-old structure. Plans were made to rebuild the bridge to be earthquake-ready, but inflation has now driven the price of these plans to an unpalatable level of $1 billion. (OPB News) It’s finally here. Omicron has come to Oregon. Three cases were detected. Two were Washington residents and one was in Multnomah County. The state stated that all three were considered fully vaccinated, adding that two had traveled internationally. Oregon epidemiologist Dr. Dean Seidlinger said it “cannot be emphasized enough that vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19 infection and transmission, including most circulating variants.” (Portland Patch) City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the city’s police union, its former boss Brian Hunziker, and a Portland police bureau officer named Keri Ottoman, alleging that they leaked information alleging Hardesty’s involvement in a hit-and-run crash last spring. . The lawsuit filed in Multnomah County Court provides insight into a complex and mysterious saga that began more than nine months ago. (Willamette Week) Oregon lawmakers passed four bills during a special session Monday aimed at bringing relief to renters, those affected by last summer’s drought and “heat dome” and Afghan refugees, as well as more money to eliminate illegal marijuana cultivation. The bills will allocate $215 million to prevent winter evictions and transition to long-term local eviction prevention services. Of the proposed funds, $100 million will be for emergency additional rental assistance — for both renters and landlords. (KATU) Some Portlanders got a surprise Tuesday morning, snow! Overnight into Tuesday, snow removal trucks on Burnside and PBOT were turning on “carry chains/traction tires” signs on both West Burnside and Southwest Sam Jackson Road. Agencies across the metro area reported incidents on Tuesday morning. The weather forecast shows there could be more snow in Portland this morning, so be careful out there. (KPTV)

Portland Trail Blazers: “A season high of 26 bench points for Ant 🪣🐜🪣” (Instagram) Travel Portland: “After a hiatus last year, TheGrottoPDX’s Christmas of Lights Festival is back and prettier than ever. It features Over 2 million lights out and it’s the largest Christmas choral festival in the world. Check out the link in the duo…” (Instagram) Portland Audubon: “Start the week right with a picture of a smiling snowy owl to brighten your day! Believe it or not, a snowy owl was seen recently In Troutdale and then again a couple of days later in Eugene! That’s unexpected and make it…” (Instagram) If you have someone who loves to cook on your Christmas menu, or even if they absolutely love food, you might want to explore the Wellspent Market in North East Portland. Kohr Harlan of KOIN 6 News ventures into this delicious food market to see an array of rare and exotic ingredients. (KOIN) Alongside the holiday season comes a slew of sweet, sugary holiday movies. Whether you’re a fan or not, Portland Mercury’s Blair Stenvick offers some interesting ideas for such movies…if they were shot in Portland. I won’t lie, I’ll watch those. (Portland Mercury) The Santa Claus family is back in Portland this year! Portland designer Chris Willis has set up installations for hundreds of lit Santa figurines in unexpected locations across the city. He leaves clues on his Instagram account where you can find them. Well, this is a Portland brand of holiday fun! (Youtube)

There’s a Wednesday, folks. enjoy it. I hope you’re in the spirit of the holiday and telling your loved ones how you feel, but if you are, the next step is to make that a year-round thing. Have a great day and meet me again here tomorrow, where I will talk more about Portland.

– Dominic Anaya

About me: Doctor, breeder and now a writer/artist, I just feel comfortable in Portland, or with my wife, our ferrets, our chickens and our goats.

