Medical students in Florida assisting Haiti earthquake relief efforts





A devastating earthquake hit the Caribbean in August, and Haiti, one of the world’s poorest countries, was among the affected countries.

Yamilette Gonzalez, in her second year of medical school at the University of Central Florida (UCF), visited the country as a volunteer before enrolling in medical school. In the time she was there, she saw that Haiti was already in dire straits. A natural disaster will only add to the need. Gonzalez and other UCSD medical students partnered with International Medical Outreach (IMO) to help victims.

“When the earthquake hit, we needed to raise awareness and provide relief,” she said. “So, working with IMO, I thought it would be a good idea for our middle school class to host a schoolwide fundraiser for Haiti.”

Meet seven other outstanding medical students who transitioned into medicine in 2021.

RELATED COVERAGE Answer 4 key questions to get your healthcare advocacy moving

Distribution Challenges

Distribution Challenges

Even before the earthquake, Gonzalez said, the situation on the ground was bleak. She had worked to help provide care in Haiti before enrolling in medical school, taking trips to the remote Mare-Brigmol area, and working with IMO.

Gonzalez said that getting supplies to Haitians has been difficult under normal circumstances. But the earthquake would have made the situation more difficult.

“Outside Port-au-Prince, the capital, it is very difficult to get supplies,” Gonzalez said. “Food, water, medicine, you name it, they need it. The country’s infrastructure is not developed.

After the earthquake, students at UCF organized a targeted campaign, asking for money in addition to fabrics, first aid kits, toiletries, batteries, nappies, wipes, and non-perishable foods. First aid kits, during a global pandemic, have proven difficult to obtain. Because of that, the UCF turned to the AMA, and requested a grant to help with relief efforts.

“One of the reasons we asked for the AMA is because of the need for first aid kits,” said Lauren Aronson, a sophomore at UCLA and AMA member. “It’s expensive and parts can be hard to come by.” The AMA, through its Medical Student Outreach Program, awarded a grant that allowed the purchase of more than 70 first aid kits.

“This was my first time applying for an AMA scholarship,” Aronson said. “The AMA really cares about supporting students in their community service initiatives, and that was really shown by this scholarship. I was really pleased with their response and support for this service project.”

Learn how medical students are helping people without housing stay safe from COVID-19.

Related Coverage Discover 7 Outstanding Medical Students Who Transferred Medicine in 2021

About the program for communication with medical students

About the program for communication with medical students

Scholarships for UCF came from the AMA Medical Student Outreach Program, a peer-to-peer recruitment program that promotes AMA membership for first-year medical students. It also provides training and employment resources to encourage the next class of medical students to join the AMA.

For those looking to get involved, the AMA offers a nine-month leadership opportunity to second-year medical students who demonstrate excellent leadership, strong organizational skills, and a desire to build their professional network.

As a student outreach leader, you will lead your school’s AMA membership outreach efforts as you continue to build your professional network.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ama-assn.org/residents-students/medical-school-life/florida-medical-students-aid-haitian-earthquake-relief The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos