Dark fiber seismic network detects lost aftershocks in Chinese earthquake

A few days after the magnitude 5.1 earthquake in 2020 in Tangshan, China, researchers turned nearly 8 kilometers of unused communications fiber-optic cable into a seismic array that detected dozens of aftershocks missed by permanent seismic stations.

The rapid deployment of Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) technology has doubled the total number of aftershocks detected for a seismic event and provided data for estimating Earth motion, according to a study in Seismology Research Letters.

The results provide a real demonstration of how “dark fibers” can be used to create a high-density seismic array for post-earthquake monitoring in urban areas, reducing the deployment time and cost associated with conventional monitoring, write Xiangfang Zeng of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and colleagues.

DAS arrays are “very useful for achieving rapid damage estimates with more information from improved earthquake monitoring capabilities,” Zeng said, who also noted that the dense observations collected by technology are important for high-resolution seismic hazard mapping.

Distributed acoustic sensing uses the small internal defects in long optical fibers like thousands of seismic sensors. An instrument called a probe at one end of the fiber sends laser pulses down the cable that reflect off the imperfections of the fiber and bounce back to the device. When an earthquake disturbs the fibers, researchers can examine changes in the size, frequency, and phase of the reflected pulses to learn more about the resulting seismic waves.

In 1976, Tangshan was the site of one of the deadliest earthquakes in recorded history. More than 85% of buildings were destroyed in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake, and at least 240,000 people died in the event.

Zeng and colleagues had been experimenting with DAS seismic monitoring for years before the Tangshan event in their study, which took place on July 12, 2020. “The idea of ​​using DAS and a dark cable for aftershock monitoring came to light in the morning when I heard the news of an earthquake that was felt very close to an earthquake,” Zeng explained. Tangshan 1976.” “It took about two days to request permission to use dark fibers from a local telecom company. A field team led by Dr. Bao in my group traveled to Tangshan and installed the investigator early on the night of July 15th.”

The researchers used the DAS system to monitor seismic activity in the area from July 15 to July 23. The array detected 32 earthquakes that were not part of the local permanent array catalog. The strongest aftershock detected during the observations was an earthquake of magnitude 1.9. Zeng and colleagues found that many of the aftershocks caused significant ground motion.

“Most of the aftershocks occurred in the south of the main epicenter,” Zeng said. “But the relocated aftershocks were distributed along a fault below the city, which may define the rupturing fault of the main shock.”

The researchers hope their study will encourage the deployment of more permanent DAS facilities in the region. “Seismic activity in the Tangshan region is very active,” Zeng said, citing a 4.3-magnitude earthquake that occurred on April 16, 2021. “The permanent DAS network along with the existing seismometer network will provide more information about seismic and seismic faults, as well as movement location traces. The floor of a shallow crust structure is best resolved in this area.”

