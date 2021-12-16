opinion | How Hispanics became swing voters





While this shift was taking place, Democrats were moving to the left on most fronts, initially following public opinion (on same-sex marriage, for example) but then arguably overtaking it. In terms of economic policy, what is considered central to Joe Manchin today would have put him to the left of Barack Obama in 2010; On cultural and racial issues, the radicalization of white Democrats pushed them to the left of many Hispanic voters; On social issues, the kind of anti-abortion Democrats that once enjoyed a balance of power in the House are mostly extinct.

Then Trump’s rise in 2016 suspended Republicans’ commitment to austerity, entitlement cuts and other features of his Tea Party-era agenda. That didn’t help Republicans make gains with Hispanics in 2016 because Trumpian bigotry was front and center — although careful observers noted that he did no worse than Romney in 2012.

But the subsequent strength of Trump’s economy, the marginalization of his party’s deficit hawks and his administration’s willingness to spend money in the face of the pandemic have all created an opportunity for Republicans to portray themselves as pro-capitalist moderates and to portray the shifting left. Bernie Sanders influenced Democrats as socialists. This framework was effective – the apparent strength of the charge of “socialism” is discussed in the Ekes Research Report – and much more to the Republican Party’s favour than the clash between the hard-line breakers of government and the moderate liberals of the welfare state, which the partisans were doing so often emerged in the Obama era. .

Its emerging opportunity with Hispanic voters, the GOP’s biggest opportunity crystallizes right now — one that’s clear enough that a party that was really moderate in the economy, Trumpianly populist without being too toxic, could claim a lot of swing voters, and all That’s without taking the sweeping steps to the left on issues like immigration that Republicans urged 10 or 15 years ago.

The question, as always, is to what extent the donors, activists, and voters of the party wish to be economically moderate or want to be non-toxic; I still think the answer is “not enough”.

Likewise, challenging Hispanic Democrats removes their larger political problem: how to recreate a version of their early Obama-era messaging, which offered moderate liberalism that most effectively appealed to working-class voters of all races, in an entirely different social and economic environment. Landscape, in a party with a more powerful and demanding progressive pavilion.

One way or another, this adaptation will be fraught and painful. But this is the moment Democrats need to do so — when Hispanic realignment is still more hypothetical than real, still more visible in opinion polls than electoral results, and still harbinger of epic political defeat rather than the same.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/15/opinion/hispanics-republicans-democrats.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos