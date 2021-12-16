Salem plans to build a new $39 million public works building





Next month construction will begin on a new building for the Salem Department of Public Works, to replace a more than 60-year-old building currently in use. Funding will come from the Utility Fund, the General Fund, and the city portion of state highway funds.

Future Build site for Salem Public Works. Construction is scheduled to begin in January on the $39 million project. (Courtesy of Salem City)

Sur will be raised next week at 1457 23rd Street where construction is scheduled to begin in January on a new $39 million Salem Public Works Operations building.

Mark Bechtel, Director of Public Works Operations, said the existing building currently used by many Public Works employees is a converted warehouse from the 1950s.

He said most of the building’s temperature is comfortable, but some employees keep heaters in their offices.

Becktel said the building is not the right height above the floodplain, needs a new roof and won’t hold up in the event of an earthquake.

“It has become more and more expensive to renovate this building,” he said.

This building will eventually be demolished and a two-story, 50,000-square-foot building will be built on the northeastern corner of the property. It will be built seismically to resist earthquake.

Howard S. Portland-based Wright is the lead contractor, and the lead architect is Portland-based Hacker Architects.

Bechtel said 150 people will have offices in the building, which will house garden operations, street maintenance, utilities and the engineering department.

He said there are another 150 people working in the field and they will have lockers in the space.

Three years ago, the city updated its masterplan for the Salem Stores Complex.

“This is where we really come back to the idea of ​​building a new building for public works operations and started looking to see if we could find the funding,” he said.

Bechtel said the funding will come from the city’s utility fund, the general fund and the city’s portion of state highway funds.

Funding for the project was approved through the city’s capital improvement plan.

He said he was very excited to have the engineering and operations department in one place. The engineering department currently has office space in the Salmon Run building near Pringle Parkade.

“Having each other in the hall is much better than being in two different buildings,” he said.

He said the building will be designed to be open and comfortable, making it easier for the public to access. He also said it would be practical and modest.

“It’s just as big as it needs to be,” he said.

The project is expected to be completed in July 2023.

