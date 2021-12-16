Ten earthquakes were reported, including 4.0, 3.8 and 3.4, on Wednesday in Saline County





by SALINA POST

Update 1:25 p.m. Wednesday: Another earthquake hit SW Gypsum.

The earthquake is 12:17 pm, with a magnitude of 3.4. Map provided by the Kansas Geological Survey

The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.4-magnitude earthquake occurred at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday. Its center was south-southwest of the Nile South/East Road. Intersection of Al-Assaria Road.

. . .

Update 10:30 a.m. Wednesday: The Kansas Geological Survey reports that a 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck SW Gypsum at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday.

The earthquake is at 9:03 am, with a magnitude of 3.8. Map provided by the Kansas Geological Survey

It was centered east-northeast of the E. Hedberg Road/S. The intersection of the Niles Road.

. . .

Update 9:25 a.m. Wednesday: Two small earthquakes rocked southeastern Saline County, the Kansas Geological Service reported, bringing the total number of earthquakes to hit the area this morning to eight.

At 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake. Maps provided by the Kansas Geological Survey

At 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck southwest of Gypsum. Its epicenter was southeast of the E. Assaria/S road. The intersection of the two Niles road.

The earthquake at 8:54 am with a magnitude of 2.3.

At 8:54 a.m. Wednesday, a 2.3-magnitude earthquake was reported southwest of Gypsum. It was centered east of S Cunningham Road between E. Hedberg Road and E. Assaria Road.

. . .

Update 8:55 a.m. Wednesday: Seismic activity continued in the southeastern province of Saline after a 4.0 earthquake was reported early this morning.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4:08 am, with a magnitude of 2.7. Maps provided by the Kansas Geological Survey

According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.7-magnitude earthquake struck SW Gypsum at 4:08 a.m. Wednesday. Its center was west of the South Nile Road between E. Hedberg Road and E. Assaria Road.

Earthquake 4:16 am, 2.3 degrees.

At 4:16 a.m. Wednesday, a 2.3-magnitude earthquake was reported east-southeast of Asaria. It was centered east of S. Woodward Road between E. Hedberg Road and E. Assaria Road.

The earthquake is 5:14 a.m., with a magnitude of 2.1.

At 5:14 a.m. Wednesday, a 2.1-magnitude earthquake was reported north of E. Hedberg Road between S. Niles Road and S. Cunningham Road.

The earthquake is 6:35 am, with a magnitude of 2.2.

At 6:35 a.m. Wednesday, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported east of S. Woodward Road between E. Hedberg Road and E. Assaria Road.

Earthquake 7:23 am, 2.3 on the Richter scale.

Then at 7:23 a.m. Wednesday, a 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck SW Gypsum. Its epicenter was southeast of the E. Assaria/S road. The intersection of the Niles Road.

. . .

The earthquake, which measured 3:58 a.m., had a magnitude of 4.0. Gypsum is located in the top right of the map. Map courtesy USGS

Gypsom — A series of earthquakes continues to rock central Kansas. According to the US Geological Survey, an earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale struck southwest of Gypsum shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The earthquake occurred at 3:58 am on Wednesday and was centered east-northeast of E Asaria Road. Cape Road Junction.

The Wednesday morning quake followed dozens of small earthquakes in Saline County over the past week and a 4.3-magnitude quake on Dec. 8, which was felt across a wide area. There are no reports of damage or injury.

