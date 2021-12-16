Haiti Earthquake Status Report 2021 No. 10-16 December 2021 – Haiti





quick Facts

On August 14, a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, leaving more than 650,000 people in need of emergency humanitarian aid.

As of December, nearly 500,000 people have been reached in earthquake-affected areas.

International Medical Corps has provided healthcare services to nearly 6,000 patients, water and sanitation services to over 7,000 and protective services to over 1,000.

On August 14, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti’s Tiburon Peninsula, killing 2,248 people and injuring more than 12,760. According to OCHA: Earthquake Situation Report – Final, the Haitian government and humanitarian partners have assisted 457,800 people with food, water, non-food items, health care and protection. Despite the ongoing fuel crisis and gang violence, humanitarian organizations have been resilient in providing aid. As part of the ongoing coordinated recovery work, the Haitian authorities are directing efforts to focus on temporary shelter, livelihoods, education and basic health services. Additional areas of support will be incorporated into the plan. As response efforts transition to reconstruction, aid organizations are looking to facilitate ownership of programs for Haitian communities.

International Medical Corps response

As part of its transition strategy, IMC has provided staff support to Aquin Hospital to facilitate care in the local health system, strengthen health systems and provide surge support with a team of one midwife, two doctors, six nurses and one pharmacy technician. In addition to clinical support, the team will provide health outreach and education. Future plans to support the hospital include on-the-job training, supervision and reporting of clinical and technical staff, and assistance in managing severe cases in the hospital.

After the International Medical Corps’ Emergency Medical Team (EMT) Type I closure of medical services, referrals and overall cases of GBV consultations declined in November. Liaison officers conducted door-to-door awareness campaigns to ensure that the community was aware that the Women and Girls Center was continuing its programs through December 20.

At the end of November, the Center for Women and Girls celebrated the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the start of 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) through mural painting and film screenings. And outdoor games and distribution of dignity kits. During the ceremony, a panel of speakers — including the mayor of Aquin, local police and the hospital director — shared observations. An adolescent member of the Women and Girls Safe Space (WGSS) shared the importance of the center in her life, and GBV response staff continue to receive supportive supervision and guidance, to ensure high quality services are provided to survivors. To ensure continuity of services after the EMT was discharged, the team set up a dedicated GBV counseling tent next to the WGSS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/haiti/2021-haiti-earthquake-situation-report-10-december-16-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos