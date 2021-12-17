Finding the ruins of the legendary “castle” of Hideyoshi, which was destroyed by the earthquake





Here, researchers discovered the stone foundations of a castle erected by warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi in the 16th century, which earned the nickname “the legendary castle” because it was destroyed in an earthquake shortly after its completion.

Historical documents mentioning Shigetsu-Fushimi Castle (Shigetsu Castle), leveled by the Keicho Fushimi earthquake in 1596, give almost no idea of ​​its location or structure.

Researchers at the Kyoto City Archaeological Research Institute unearthed an 18-meter pit, foundations for stone walls and other artifacts during excavations in front of JR Momoyama Station in Fushimi Ward, Kyoto.

Hideyoshi (1537-1598) began building Shigetsu Castle in 1592 as his retirement home after giving his fort and residence Jurakudai to his nephew Toyotomi Hidetsugu.

The structure was remodeled into a fortress with stone walls in 1594 and completed by 1596, only to be destroyed by an earthquake that year.

The castle was reconstructed near Mount Kohatayama (present-day Mount Momoyama). It is called Kohatayama-Fushimi Castle (Kohatayama Castle) to distinguish it from Shigetsu Castle.

After Hideyoshi’s death, Kohatayama Castle was destroyed in a fire during a siege that led to the Battle of Sekigahara, the decisive conflict heralded in the Tokugawa shogunate founded by Tokugawa Ieyasu.

Although the castle was rebuilt again by Ieyasu, it was dismantled in 1623 after a decree by the shogunate allowed only one castle in each province.

Kyoto City Archaeological Research Institute, along with other organizations, has been conducting excavations in the area since 1974.

In 2009, researchers discovered a stone wall believed to be part of Shigetsu Castle. Excavations in 2015 revealed a stone wall and gilded tiles, finally leading researchers to conclude that the castle had indeed been built.

The city-run institute began its last excavation, covering an area of ​​400 square meters, in August prior to development work to create an open space in front of Momoyama Station.

The trench, which extends 18 m from east to west, is 1.5 m wide and 0.7 m deep, is interrupted by the rubble of a stone wall extending to a greater depth than the trench from north to south.

Based on artifacts excavated at the site, it is believed that the remains of a stone wall stretching from north to south were part of the residence of a daimyo warlord when Kohatayama Castle stood.

For these reasons, the Institute concluded that the moat from east to west, as well as bedrock, stone arrangements, gilded tiles and other artifacts discovered during excavations, form part of the remains of the stone walls of Shigetsu Castle.

The site has since been backfilled.

“Generally speaking, stone walls are placed directly on the ground unless the ground is smooth,” said Takao Minami, head of the institute’s research department. “The stone walls of Shigetsu Castle were formed after excavating the ground, which indicates that they were carefully constructed.”

Minami noted that the letter Hideyoshi sent to his service at the time of the construction of Shigetsu Castle, in which he apparently warned of the dangers of “namazu” (catfish), indicates that the warlord was careful to ensure that the castle would be rock-resistant.

In Japanese mythology, the giant catfish that lives underground causes earthquakes.

The ruins of the stone walls of Shigetsu Castle lie to the north of the site where the city’s Cultural Property Protection Department assumed the castle to exist.

“It raised the possibility that Hideyoshi’s retirement residence and Shigetsu Castle were separated from each other,” said Hitoshi Nakai, an emeritus professor at Shiga Prefectural University who specializes in the history of Japanese castles. “It’s an important discovery that basically makes us review Shigetsu Castle.”

A replica of the main preserve of Fushimi Momoyama Castle forms part of a sports park at Fushimi Ward in Kyoto, about 400 meters northwest of the site where Kohatayama Castle is believed to have stood. (Asahi Shimbun file photo).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14494534 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos