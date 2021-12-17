Starting tomorrow, Arjani’s statements to the victims of the fire and earthquake





The Arjani information system opens tomorrow to provide data in the fire-affected areas of northern Evia and in the earthquake-affected areas of Crete.

At the same time, the provision of responsible data to employers and companies for rapid testing of vaccinated people is extended.

details:

I. Submission of declarations of suspension of employment contracts for business employees in the areas of North Evia affected by the 2021 fire

PS ERGANI will be available from December 17 to 31 to submit notices of contract suspension of employment for part or all employees (appointed until August 2021), by companies-employers, based on KAD, based or having a branch in fire-affected areas which It belongs to the administrative boundaries of the municipalities of Istia – Edipsos and Mantodi – Lake Agia Anna of the December territorial unit of Evia.

In the comment declaration form they select the relevant special case.

Secondly. Submission of consolidated declarations by employees who have filed a complaint with their work contact in fire-affected areas (Opportunity B)

PS ERGANI will be available from December 17 to 31 for the provision of unilateral statements by employees of companies in the areas affected by the above fires whose employment contract has been terminated by termination during the period from August 3 to 13, 2021.

Such employees become beneficiaries of exceptional financial assistance, as special purpose compensation, from the date of termination of their employment relationship and for a period not exceeding three months. Related Application – The responsible statement is submitted monthly reports on the electronic platform of the special mechanism for employee support (supportemployees.services.gov.gr) of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, without the need for a statement of the responsible employer.

Third. Provide data on the cessation of work contracts with earthquake-affected companies in Crete

PS ERGANI will be available from December 17 to 31 to submit declarations of suspension of employment contracts for part or all employees (appointed until September 26, 2021) by companies-employers, regardless of industrial and commercial activity, in the areas of the affected Crete from the earthquake of September 27, 2021 and sustained physical damage, as confirmed by a re-inspection bulletin that the building was deemed to be hazardous to use or temporarily unsuitable for use or by a rapid autopsy bulletin that the building was deemed uninhabitable or in accordance with the autopsy protocol of the severely destroyed building Dangerous under the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, for the period of suspension of employee employment contracts from December 1 to 26.

In the comment declaration form they select the relevant special case.

Finally, it was clarified that for the submission of unilateral statements by employees of companies in regions whose employment contract has been terminated by termination, a new announcement will follow.

Fourthly. Extension of Submission of “Responsible Declarations by Companies-Employers Regarding Obligations of Unsupervised and Non-Diseased Employees 15/11-21/11/202122/11-28/11/202129/11-05/12/202106/12 12 12/2021

Until Monday 20 December.

Dimitris Costakos

