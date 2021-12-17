Dr Ayoade Alakija has appointed a WHO Special Envoy for the ACT Accelerator

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, has appointed Dr. Ayoade Alaki as the WHO Special Envoy for Access to COVID-19 Disease Accelerator (ACT-Accelerator). In this role, Dr Alakija joins former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, the current WHO Special Envoy for the ACT.

As Special Envoy, Dr. Alakija will help lead the collective advocacy of the ACT-Accelerator, mobilizing support and resources so that he can act against his new Strategic plan and budget which was launched on 28 October 2021 and ensures that the response is characterized by accountability, involvement and solidarity.

Dr. Alakija will also support the leaders of the three production pillars of the ACT-Accelerator (vaccines, tests, treatments) and the cross-connector; consult extensively on the operation of ACT accelerators; advise the Director General, ACT Accelerator Directors and stakeholders on new issues; and represent an ACT accelerator in key national and international fora.

Dr. Alakija joins ACT-Accelerator at a critical moment in the global response to COVID-19, where the emergence of new variants of concern and missed global coverage targets leave much of the world’s population unvaccinated, untested and untreated. The need for equal access to vaccines, testing, treatments and personal protective equipment (PPE) remains vital to ending the acute phase of the pandemic.

The ACT-Accelerator Partnership, a coalition of leading public health organizations, is the only global initiative to offer an integrated, comprehensive solution to accelerate the end of the pandemic through the accelerated development and equitable distribution of vaccines, tests and treatments.

Dr Alakija holds a doctorate in medicine from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in Public Health and Epidemiology. She is a global health leader and activist who has engaged diplomacy to unite the global north and south in a coordinated response to the pandemic. In her previous role as Chief Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, she led the Humanitarian Conference in Oslo for Nigeria and the Lake Chad region, working with governments and multilateral institutions to mobilize responses to some of the world’s most unrecognized humanitarian crises. While based in Fiji, she worked closely with the WHO and UNICEF to design, coordinate and implement National Health and Behavioral Surveys throughout the Pacific region.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was a leading voice calling for an urgent re-examination of the way the world should respond more consciously to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Alakija is also co-chair of the African Alliance for African Vaccine Delivery and founder of the Emergency Coordination Center in Nigeria, building on her work with more than 100 countries around the world.

“Dr. Alakia brings outstanding results in advocating for equal access to vaccines, tests and treatment, especially for Africa, ”said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “She joins us at a critical juncture in the fight against COVID-19, with the Omicron variant threatening to further restrict equal access to vaccines, just as the pace of supply is improving. We look forward to working with her to advocate for the full funding of the ACT Accelerator and to meet global targets for vaccination, testing and treatment against COVID-19. ”

Dr Alakija said: “This moment requires a strong, inclusive and responsible change in the way we have reacted to COVID-19 so far and the destruction it has caused us and continues to inflict on us. This is a key opportunity for that shift. The collective voices, energy and resources of communities, researchers, scientists, the private sector and political leadership must be encouraged and deployed with courage to ensure we vaccinate the world, strengthen our public health systems, review pandemic preparedness and ensure we stop current injustice and constant waves traces of death. This is at hand, but only if life in Mumbai is as important as life in Brussels, if life in Sao Paulo is as important as life in Geneva, and if life in Harare is as important as life in Washington DC. I came to this role to serve and be part of a team that will ensure that the fruits of our joint work bring a meaningful approach and dignity to health in this pandemic that is felt in every village, town and city. ”

————————-

Notes for editors

The COVID-19 tool accelerator access (ACT). is a global coalition of organizations focused on the development and application of diagnostics, treatments and vaccines needed to end the acute phase of the pandemic.

Combining the expertise of its partners, ACT-Accelerator has quickly launched fast, affordable tests and effective drugs for low- and middle-income countries and established a COVAX plant for equitable procurement and distribution of vaccines in low- and lower-middle-income countries.

The performance of the ACT-Accelerator to date includes the delivery of more than 680 million doses of vaccine to 144 countries and territories through COVAX; halve the cost of rapid tests on COVID-19, transfer technology to low- and middle-income countries, and deliver more than 137 million tests through a diagnostic consortium; increase oxygen, personal protective equipment (PPE), and treatment supplies, including the advance purchase of nearly 3 million doses of dexamethasone and more than $ 4 billion in support from the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response Mechanism (C19RM).

The ACT Accelerator Partnership was established at the start of the pandemic in response to a call from G20 leaders, launched by the WHO, the European Commission, France and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in April 2020.

ACT-Accelerator’s partner agencies are: the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, CEPI, FIND, Gavi, the Global Fund, UNICEF, Unitaid, Wellcome, WHO and the World Bank.