Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred 56 km south of Mizoram North – Earthquake: Earthquakes were felt in Mizoram, 4.2 on the Richter scale

Earthquakes were felt in Chambay, Mizoram. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors of the quake were felt at about 1:43 p.m. The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.2 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the quake was 56 km southeast of Chamhae, at a depth of 60 km. The National Center for Seismology confirmed the earthquake.

How an earthquake occurs The main cause of an earthquake is the collision of plates inside the earth. There are seven plates inside the Earth that rotate constantly. When these plates collide somewhere, there is a fault line area and the corners of the surface are crooked. Due to the twisting of the corners of the surface, pressure builds up there and the plates begin to break. Because of the breaking of these plates, the energy inside finds a way out, due to the shaking of the earth and we consider it an earthquake.

Intensity of earthquakes An earthquake measuring less than 2.0 on the Richter scale falls into the fine category and these earthquakes are not felt. Every day 8000 micro-magnitude earthquakes are recorded around the world. Likewise, earthquakes of magnitude 2.0 to 2.9 are kept in the minor category. 1,000 such earthquakes occur every day, we usually do not even feel them. Very mild class earthquakes of 3.0 to 3.9 on the Richter scale are recorded 49,000 times per year. They are tactile but rarely harm them.

Earthquakes of light magnitude from 4.0 to 4.9 on the Richter scale are recorded about 6,200 times a year around the world. These tremors are felt and can be seen shaking household items. However, they do little harm.

